Bikes To Look Out For In 2017

With some great motorcycles already revealed this year, the new launches are showing no sign of slowing down. We bring you a list of machines that you can expect to see in showrooms before the year is out.

Triumph Street Triple 765

The successful British middleweight roadster that introduced us to the magic of the evocative three-cylinder engine has grown in capacity from 675 to 765 cc for 2017. Triumph have already started accepting bookings for this bike in India, and claim that it produces more torque and power than the outgoing model, while being lighter and even easier to ride. The 2017 Street Triple 765 will be available in three versions — S, R and RS — and we expect the S version, which makes 113 PS and 73 Nm of torque, to hit Indian shores first. Expect the bike to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

The successful British middleweight roadster that introduced us to the magic of the evocative three-cylinder engine has grown in capacity from 675 to 765 cc for 2017. Triumph have already started accepting bookings for this bike in India, and claim that it produces more torque and power than the outgoing model, while being lighter and even easier to ride. The 2017 Street Triple 765 will be available in three versions — S, R and RS — and we expect the S version, which makes 113 PS and 73 Nm of torque, to hit Indian shores first. Expect the bike to be priced between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 11 lakh. MV Agusta Brutale 800

Italian marque MV Agusta are known for building some of the most beautiful art on two wheels; their upcoming streetfighter, the Brutale 800, is no exception. With a compact three-cylinder engine that churns out 110 PS and 83 Nm of torque, and a full suite of rider assistance systems to keep inexperienced riders from getting in over their heads, the Brutale 800 promises to be an absolute blast for veterans and novices alike. Expect the 2017 Brutale 800 to hit showrooms by late June, with a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh.

Italian marque MV Agusta are known for building some of the most beautiful art on two wheels; their upcoming streetfighter, the Brutale 800, is no exception. With a compact three-cylinder engine that churns out 110 PS and 83 Nm of torque, and a full suite of rider assistance systems to keep inexperienced riders from getting in over their heads, the Brutale 800 promises to be an absolute blast for veterans and novices alike. Expect the 2017 Brutale 800 to hit showrooms by late June, with a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh. Ducati Monster 797

Italian firm Ducati will be adding to their hugely successful Monster line-up with this new-for-2017 entry-level naked motorcycle. Positioned below their current middleweight naked, the Monster 821, the new 797 is expected to be the most accessible Ducati in 2017. The Monster 797 is powered by the 803-cc V-twin that does duty in the Ducati Scrambler, and also used to power the previous middleweight Monster, the 796. Ducati claim an output of 75 PS for this new bike, and we should expect to see this Monster in showrooms across the country in the next couple of months, with a price tag of between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh.

Italian firm Ducati will be adding to their hugely successful Monster line-up with this new-for-2017 entry-level naked motorcycle. Positioned below their current middleweight naked, the Monster 821, the new 797 is expected to be the most accessible Ducati in 2017. The Monster 797 is powered by the 803-cc V-twin that does duty in the Ducati Scrambler, and also used to power the previous middleweight Monster, the 796. Ducati claim an output of 75 PS for this new bike, and we should expect to see this Monster in showrooms across the country in the next couple of months, with a price tag of between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Ducati Multistrada 950

Aside from a smaller Monster, Ducati are also preparing to launch their Multistrada 950 in India. Ducati have taken the 937-cc V-twin from the Hyperstrada and created a mid-size adventure touring bike in the image of the larger Multistrada 1200, with an attractive price tag. This smaller, more accessible Multistrada is expected to be launched alongside the Monster 797, and will be priced at around Rs 12 lakh.

Next page>> Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner. Anosh Khumbatta – who has written 106 posts on Bike India. Email Tweet 3 Pages: 1 2