BGauss Unveil Two Products for India; the A2 and the B8

RR Global’s EV brand BGauss have unveiled two new products for India, namely the A2 and the B8.

These two models are spread across five variants in both low- and high-speed segments. BGauss further announced that sales will begin from the first week of August.

The B8 will be offered with a choice of either lead-acid or lithium-ion battery. The former is expected to return as much as 78 km per charge while the latter is likely to return 70 km per charge. The lead-acid battery takes seven to eight hours to recharge completely while the lithium-ion reaches full charge within three hours. A 1.9-kW (2.58 hp) hub-mounted Bosch motor handles propulsion duties and takes the scooter to a top speed of 50 km/h. The lithium-ion B8 comes with Bluetooth features that includes navigation assist, ride metrics, remote diagnostics, live tracking, geo-fencing and full charge alerts. All the variants will be available in four colours: blue, white, red and grey.

The A2 will also have both lead-acid and lithium-ion variants with a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 110 km. The lead-acid variant draws motive force from a compact 0.25-kW (0.34 hp) hub-mounted motor. The lead-acid battery in the A2 also takes seven to eight hours to charge completely while the lithium-ion battery achieves the same in two hours and 15 minutes. The A2 will be available in three colours: blue, white and grey.

Story: Joshua Varghese

