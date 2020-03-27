Complying to BS6 norms has definitely made motorcycles more expensive thanks to their further advanced emission control equipment with precious metals lining the catalytic converters, so, here is a list of the best BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom)

Assuming that COVID-19 does not jeopardize the emission norms’ schedule, India will move on to selling only BS6 two-wheelers come 1 April. While BS6 models are certainly cleaner than their outgoing counterparts, they are also more expensive than the two-wheelers they replace. This means that the some motorcycles that previously cost less than Rs 1 lakh have now exceeded that line. Here is a list of BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh; all prices are ex-showroom.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

In addition to a Rs-94,893 price-tag, the Avenger Street 160 also boasts of being the only cruiser on this list. The Avenger has remained loyal to its predecessors’ design language while also staying up-to-date with modern styling elements. Spurring this cruiser along is a 160-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 15 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Regrettably, it only gets single-channel ABS. So, if you are in the market for a reliable, budget cruiser with a tried-and-tested mill, then this is the motorcycle for you. The BS6-compliant Pulsar NS 160 should also be available shortly but it is highly unlikely that it will be priced below Rs 1 lakh. To know more about the Avenger Street 160 and why it made it on to this list of bikes under Rs 1 lakh, click here.

Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R would have been on sale right now had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic. The manufacturer has decided to postpone the launch until the situation improves. So, this is the only motorcycle in this list of BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh that does not have a price yet. Styling-wise, the Xtreme 160R is all set to give a tough time to its peers in this segment including the Yamaha FZ range and the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V. Motive force comes from a 163-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 15.23 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,000 rpm while mated to a five-speed gearbox. Again, we only see a single-channel ABS in this motorcycle. Pricing will certainly play a crucial role in determining this motorcycle’s outcome against its rivals. To find out how it is to ride, click here for the first ride review.

Honda Unicorn

This is certainly a motorcycle that needs no introduction. The Honda Unicorn has been a part of the Honda line-up in India for a long time and is currently the only BS6-compliant 160-cc motorcycle in their portfolio. The new Unicorn does not have any drastic visual changes but it does feature some tweaks to the styling and the engine. It has also received an engine kill switch now. Power comes from a 162.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 12.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Equipped with a single-channel ABS, this one is priced at Rs 93,593 and makes it as one of the BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh because of its impressive warranty. For more details about that, click here.

TVS Apache RTR 160

We would have loved to see the RTR 160 4V in this space as well but that motorcycle has rocketed past the Rs 1 lakh-mark while the Apache RTR 160 remains under it at Rs 98,000. While the aesthetics have been left untouched, TVS have made the 159.7-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder mill BS6-compliant. It now makes 15.53 hp at 8,400 rpm and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm; that’s marginally greater than the outgoing model. However, this one also gets only single-channel ABS. Although it is not part of the BS6 bikes under Rs 1 lakh list, also check out the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

Yamaha FZ-Fi

The Yamaha FZ-Fi has the smallest engine of the lot. Its familiar 149-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine produces 12.4 hp at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm while mated to a five-speed gearbox. The styling has received minor tweaks and the motorcycle is equipped with single-channel ABS as standard. In spite of being the smallest on this list of BS6 bikes, it is certainly not the most accessible because it is priced at Rs 99,200.

As mentioned previously, all the prices quoted in the article were ex-showroom. That means each of these BS6 bikes will easily exceed Rs 1 lakh after taxes by a few thousand rupees. In conclusion, for a non-flexible budget of Rs 1 lakh, you do not have a lot of options unless you are willing to downsize your dreams to a smaller motorcycle. That seems to be the downside in this battle against pollution.

Story: Joshua Varghese