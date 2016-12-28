Bajaj V 12 Launched

Bajaj have released the V 12, a new 125-cc model in the V series.

The new bike is called the V 12 and it is essentially a more accessible version of the V 15. After establishing a foothold in the 150-cc segment with its premium commuter, the V 15, Bajaj have decided to disrupt the 125-cc market, currently being dominated by the Honda CB Shine and Hero Glamour, with the V 12. Although Bajaj haven’t released official specs yet, we believe that the bike derives its engine from the Discover 125 and makes about 10 PS and 10 Nm.

The highlight of the bike is the metal it draws from the legendary INS Vikrant. Bajaj have priced the V 12 at Rs 57,574 (ex-showroom, Pune). This move seems to be the right thing to do for Bajaj as it is currently enjoying the success brought by the V 15.

