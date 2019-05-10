Aprilia Storm 125 Arrives at Dealerships

The Aprilia Storm 125 is the latest offering from the Italian major arriving at dealerships and is going to be priced at Rs 65,000.

Aprilia are known worldwide for their powerful superbikes. In India, they are more well-known for their snazzy and sporty scooters. Their latest offering, the Aprilia Storm 125, is a new scooter that is now arriving at dealerships. Aprilia, in India currently offer the SR 125, SR 150 and the SR 150 Race. This new scooter from Aprilia is powered by the same engine from the SR 125 which is a 124.5-cc unit that makes 9.6 PS and 9.9 Nm of torque. Aprilia has released this scooter to widen their reach to riders by positioning it at a more affordable price point than the SR 125.

The Aprilia Storm 125 offers a telescopic front fork and gets a mono-shock at the rear. The bike receives CBS (Combined Braking System) along with drum brakes at both ends, compared to the disc brake offered on the SR 125. The Storm 125 is expected to be offered in a dual-tone colour scheme compared to the SR 125, which gets a multi-colour scheme. Black, yellow and red will be the colour options available for this model. The Aprilia Storm 125 will have 12-inch rims that come equipped with more substantial knobby tyres.

The new Aprilia Storm 125 will go up against the TVS Ntorq 125, Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Grazia. The Storm will be priced around Rs 7,000 less than the SR 125 but will miss out on some of its features. We hope to see a wider audience moving towards Aprilia with this move.

Story: Azaman Chothia