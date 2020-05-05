Aprilia RS 660 Set to Launch Soon

The production-ready Aprilia RS 660 has now been listed on the official international website of the manufacturer and is set to launch soon.

The Aprilia RS 660 was built with the aim of creating a motorcycle for new-generation riders who want machines that are light and fast. The first concept of the motorcycle was displayed at the EICMA 2018, followed by a production-ready version displayed at the EICMA 2019. Alongside the Aprilia RS 660 was the Tuono 660 which will be launched soon after the RS 660.

The all-new 660-cc parallel-twin engine is derived from the 1,100-cc 65-degree V4 that powers the Tuono V4 super naked and the RSV4 superbike. The only engine specification details we have for now is that the motorcycle produces 100 hp. Aprilia say that this engine configuration was chosen for its compactness, efficiency, reduced heat transmission, and the freedom it offers for optimizing space to create a lightweight, sleek frame.

The bike features a frame and swingarm built entirely of aluminium to keep it lightweight. Aprilia have retained the concept bike’s banana-style swingarm that is crafted to curve just above the exhaust pipe, and the brace also doubles as a lower mount for the rear suspension. The bike has a dry weight of just 169 kg translating to an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

The new triple-LED configuration and its daytime lights look neat and have been fitted into the double aero-fairing. A few changes have been made to the design of the fairing, which will now have to do without the air-vents in the side. The lower sections of the side panels are thinner and give us a good look at the engine. The RS 660 gets a TFT screen that will give access to rider modes and electronic aids. As for electronic aids, the bike will get the latest-generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) active electronic controls which include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and much more.

It appears that the Aprilia RS 660 will use the Sachs forks on the bike compared to the Öhlins forks that were showcased on the concept model. Aprilia will probably launch two variants of the bike that will be differentiable by the wheels, brakes and suspension components. We also see two colour options on the website – one is a completely black model with red stickers and highlights while the other is the famous purple and red colour scheme from Aprilia’s racing heritage.

The Aprilia RS 660 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Yamaha YZF-R6 and the next-gen Triumph Daytona 765. We hope to see the RS 660 hitting our shores, too.