Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Aprilia RS 660 Set to Launch Soon

by Leave a Comment

The production-ready Aprilia RS 660 has now been listed on the official international website of the manufacturer and is set to launch soon.

Aprilia RS 660 Purple Blue 4 WEB

The Aprilia RS 660 was built with the aim of creating a motorcycle for new-generation riders who want machines that are light and fast. The first concept of the motorcycle was displayed at the EICMA 2018, followed by a production-ready version displayed at the EICMA 2019. Alongside the Aprilia RS 660 was the Tuono 660 which will be launched soon after the RS 660.

Aprilia RS 660 console WEB

The all-new 660-cc parallel-twin engine is derived from the 1,100-cc 65-degree V4 that powers the Tuono V4 super naked and the RSV4 superbike. The only engine specification details we have for now is that the motorcycle produces 100 hp. Aprilia say that this engine configuration was chosen for its compactness, efficiency, reduced heat transmission, and the freedom it offers for optimizing space to create a lightweight, sleek frame.

Aprilia RS 660 Swingarm and Engine WEB

The bike features a frame and swingarm built entirely of aluminium to keep it lightweight. Aprilia have retained the concept bike’s banana-style swingarm that is crafted to curve just above the exhaust pipe, and the brace also doubles as a lower mount for the rear suspension. The bike has a dry weight of just 169 kg translating to an impressive power-to-weight ratio.

Aprilia RS 660 Aero Fairing WEB

The new triple-LED configuration and its daytime lights look neat and have been fitted into the double aero-fairing. A few changes have been made to the design of the fairing, which will now have to do without the air-vents in the side. The lower sections of the side panels are thinner and give us a good look at the engine. The RS 660 gets a TFT screen that will give access to rider modes and electronic aids. As for electronic aids, the bike will get the latest-generation APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) active electronic controls which include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and much more.

Aprilia RS 660 Purple Blue 2 WEB

It appears that the Aprilia RS 660 will use the Sachs forks on the bike compared to the Öhlins forks that were showcased on the concept model. Aprilia will probably launch two variants of the bike that will be differentiable by the wheels, brakes and suspension components. We also see two colour options on the website – one is a completely black model with red stickers and highlights while the other is the famous purple and red colour scheme from Aprilia’s racing heritage.

The Aprilia RS 660 will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Yamaha YZF-R6 and the next-gen Triumph Daytona 765. We hope to see the RS 660 hitting our shores, too.

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

First Look: 2014 Honda CRF 450 Rally
Invasion Of The Middleweights
Coronavirus: KTM and BMW will not be at EICMA and Intermot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap