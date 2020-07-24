Amazon Two-Wheeler Insurance on Offer

Bike India

Amazon two-wheeler insurance is the latest service that is being offered by the e-commerce website in India.

Amazon announced on Thursday that they will now be offering two-wheeler insurance for Indian customers. This service from the e-commerce giants will compete with local rivals including Paytm and insurance aggregator Policybazar, which is backed by SoftBank. With the introduction of Amazon two-wheeler insurance, they will become the first e-commerce platform to offer this service in India.

The company has revealed in a recent blog that Amazon Pay, the India unit’s payment platform, has partnered with private firm Acko General Insurance to offer two-wheeler insurance. The insurance is currently available on Amazon’s app and mobile website.

Customers who have an Amazon Prime subscription – which promises free movies and music streaming as well as faster deliveries to customers – will get extra benefits and more discounts on purchasing insurance. This is a great initiative from Amazon in India and will give customers an even easier way of obtaining or renewing their two-wheeler insurance.

