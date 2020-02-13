All New Yamaha FZS 25 and FZ 25

Yamaha Motor’s recently revealed the FZ 25 along with the all-new FZS 25. Both the bikes now come with BS-VI engines.

The new FZ 25 will have a retuned 249 cc, air-cooled BS VI motor that makes 20.8 hp which is similar to the 20.9 hp the out-going model produced. New features include a negative LCD instrument cluster, LED daytime running lamp, class D bi-functional LED headlight, under-body cowl and side stand with engine cut-off switch. Not to mention new colour schemes and the peace of mind of a dual-channel ABS. The price of the BS-VI FZ 25 will be announced closer to its launch in April.

Interesting, Yamaha also introduced a new version of the bike in the shape of the FZS 25, which will be announced later this year. The cosmetic changes include unique colour schemes, slightly taller visor and sporty hand guards.

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Yamaha is determined to provide exciting two-wheeler experiences to the Indian customers, the one that has earned it a name to reckon within the whole world. The Unique Style of Yamaha is well-crafted in all the current line up from the company. While the new FZ 25 will command street adventure with a new heart revving experience, the company’s objective to set the global racing excitement into Indian roads will close into proportionate wholeness. In future, the company will look forward to bring more excitement on board as a part of its brand commitment in India.”