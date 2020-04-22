2021 BMW G 310 GS and BMW G 310 R Caught Testing

BMW Motorrad are busy updating their smallest offering – the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS – to meet Euro 5 norms.



What you’re looking at are the first spy pictures of the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, which are the entry-level motorcycles from the German brand. These test mules seem to have been given a slight makeover in styling and the single-cylinder motor is likely to be tweaked as well.

The small BMW’s were introduced globally back in 2016, and it’s about time the 313-cc single gets updated for the more stringent Euro 5 emission norm. The BMW G 310 series are manufactured in India for BMW Motorrad by TVS Motor Company. The Indian company’s TVS Apache 310 RR, which is based on the BMW G 310 platform, has already been updated for BS6. We rode the bike before the Coronavirus lockdown (you can read about it here) and it feels a lot more refined than before.

We’re certain that apart from being cleaner, these NVH improvements will also reflect on the 2021 BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS. Don’t expect any radical changes in the power output, as the Euro 5 version of the 313-cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor could continue to produce 34 hp and 28 Nm of torque, and come with a six-speed gearbox. The expected change would probably include a slipper clutch, which comes as a standard on the BS6 TVS Apache 310 RR.

Along with the Euro-5-compliant engine, BMW Motorrad have also carved out some changes to the design of the two small-capacity models. The 2021 version of the street-fighter BMW G 310 R looks more muscular thanks to the prominently split panels on the fuel tank. The shape of the instrument console casing also seems to be slightly different. Which probably means that BMW might offer a new digital display equipped with better features. Both the models now sport new headlamps, which appears to be sharper than before and employs LED lighting. The new BMW G 310 GS looks more aggressive with its sharper side panel design and the revised front featuring a sleeker beak.

Currently, the BS4 version of the R retailed at Rs 2.99 lakh, while the GS demanded Rs 3.49 lakh (both ex-showroom). The buzz is that BMW Motorrad might price the two motorcycles more aggressively. We hope the German auto major manages to do just that, so we can see more of the small and agile BMWs on the roads. The 2021 BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS seem to be in their final stage of testing. We expect them to reach showroom by September 2020, hopefully, by then, the ongoing pandemic would have eased out.

