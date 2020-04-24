2020 Hero Glamour BS6 First Ride Review

With a price tag of Rs 68,900 (ex-showroom), the BS6 Hero Glamour has plenty going for it. Here’s our first impression of the new 125-cc commuter bike.





The Hero Glamour is one of the top-selling 125-cc motorcycles in our market, and one that brings a decent balance of style and performance in the commuter segment. The BS6 Hero Glamour is an all-new motorcycle build from the ground up by Hero MotoCorp’s engineers in-house. Before the Coronavirus lockdown was announced we travelled to Jaipur and got a brief test ride at the company’s Centre of Innovation and Technology proving ground. Here’s all you need to know about the new-generation BS6 Hero Glamour.



Design

After the makeover, the BS6 Hero Glamour looks fresh and fairly appealing. Unlike the BS6 Hero Passion Pro which is offered in an attractive triple-tone body, the BS6 Hero Glamour has to settle for a more subtle dual-tone body graphics. The overall styling looks more mature in comparison. The shape of the fuel tank and ‘checked flag’ body decal give it a familiar appearance. In all probability, the shape of the new headlamp might remind you of the Bajaj Pulsar 150. At the back, the BS6 Hero Glamour sports Hero’s new signature ‘H’ taillight. There are four colour options to chose from such as the Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.

Engine

The major talking points of the BS6 Hero Glamour are the BS6 engine and an all-new chassis. The new 125-cc single-cylinder engine is equipped with, what Hero call, XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. This new unit also forms the base for the new Passion Pro’s engine. The focus on the BS6 Hero Glamour is to provide peppier performance, so now the 125-cc single ups the game and produces 19 per cent more power taking the output to 10.9 hp at 7,500 rpm and torque of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The BS6 Hero Glamour comes with a new five-speed gearbox (the Passion Pro employs a four-speed ‘box). With one-down and four-up, gear-shift makes the engine feels more relaxed at higher speeds. And, yes, in the short ride we got it did feel more spirited than the outgoing model.

Ride and Handling

The highlight is the new chassis (same as the Passion Pro) which is a rigid diamond frame that gives it likeable dynamics. The ride was too short to properly judge the ride and handling, but the BS6 Hero Glamour did feel taut and well sprung. Also, the ground clearance at 180 mm is an improvement of 20 per cent and gets more 14 per cent more front suspension travel and 10 per cent more travel at the rear. So, now you can go over speed-breakers or through potholes without much worry. And there’s the option of getting a 240-mm front disc brake for an extra Rs 3,500.

Features

The BS6 Hero Glamour boasts of Hero’s new Auto Sail technology. This allows the rider to crawl ahead in traffic, without having to shift a gear down. It also gets the fuel-saving i3S or idle start-stop system which, when the bike is stationary for some time, kills the engine and as soon as the rider grips the clutch the engine cranks up automatically. It also gets a semi-digital instrument console with basic information and telltale lights.

Variants and Price

Hero MotoCorp have introduced two variants of the new Hero Glamour BS6 which will compete with the likes of the Honda CB Shine. The entry-level model gets self-start, front and rear drum brakes, and alloy wheels and is priced at Rs 68,900 (ex-showroom). While the top-end model gets self-start, a 240 mm front disk brake, rear drum brake and alloy wheels and costs Rs 72,400 (ex-showroom).

Need to Know

Model: BS6 Hero Glamour

Price: Rs 72,400 (ex-showroom)

Engine: 125 cc, SOHC, two-valve, air-cooled, single-cylinder

Output: 10.9 hp @ 7,500 rpm, 10.6 Nm @ 6,000 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed, chain drive

Brakes: 240-mm disc (F), 130-mm drum (R)

Tyres: 80/100-18 (F), 90/90-18 (R), tubeless

Weight: NA