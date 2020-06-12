2020 Harley-Davidson Street-Rod Offered with Rs 56,000 discount

Harley-Davidson India have announced on their social media presences that for a limited period, the new BS6 Street-Rod will come at a price of Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

This price is available only for the base Vivid Black model though and is available for a limited period only. So if you want the options in River Rock Gray Denim, or the ones pictured in this piece – Stone Washed White Pearl or Performance Orange, you have to cough up Rs 68,500 more over the base Street-Rod’s asking price.

The Street-Rod is one of Harley-Davidson’s sportier offerings in India in terms of its design and style and is based on the brand’s entry-level Street 750 platform. It features a retuned version of the High Output Revolution X engine seen on the 750. The Street-Rod gets a dual throttle body, enhanced intake ports and cams, and a 12.0:1 compression ratio which helps it put out 18% more horsepower and 8% more torque at 68 Nm than the Street 750. Both the Rod and its Street sibling are now available at army canteens across the country as well.