2020 BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Launched

The 2020 BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this launch, the 2020 BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 has once again become the most accessible dual-purpose motorcycle in the Indian market. Look no further if you have been bitten by the off-road bug because the highly-capable Xpulse 200 has won numerous accolades including the Indian Motorcycle of The Year (IMOTY) 2020. This dual-purpose motorcycle can quickly shift into full off-road mode when you slap on the Rally Kit. More on that here.

The 2020 BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 is powered by a 199.6-cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that now gets an oil-cooler as well. Power outputs have taken a slight hit because the motorcycle now develops 18.1 hp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.45 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Previously, the motorcycle made 18.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 17.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm. To accommodate the new catalytic converter, Hero have re-routed the exhaust pipe and now it passes from underneath the motorcycle. They have also included a redesigned bash plate to handle this modification. Braking is handled by a 276-mm petal disc at the front and a 220-mm petal disc at the rear; supplemented by single-channel ABS. The 21-inch front wheel continues to run 90/90 rubber while the 18-incher at the rear is wrapped with a 120/80 tyre. The rest of the Xpulse’s aesthetics and electrical systems remain the same and we cannot wait to test it once again.

Hero are also offering accessories including themed helmets and seat covers. The latter is available in four variants; Modern, Tourer, Dual Tone and Adventure.

Story: Joshua Varghese