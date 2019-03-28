2019 TVS Apache RTR Series Gets ABS Safety Kit



TVS Motor introduce ABS on TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 to provide better safety for the rider.

Apart from the ABS, the 2019 TVS Apache RTR 160 gets new features such as a back-lit speedometer with dial-art, new seats and new bar-end weights. Not to forget, it also comes with new TVS Racing inspired body decals and is priced at Rs Rs 85,510 (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Also read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V First Ride Review)

The new generation ABS unit has been developed with a special algorithm, which TVS claim has been derived from their years of racing experience, and are calling it “Super Moto ABS”. The front disc version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 variants are now offered with front/single-channel ABS system, while the TVS Apache RTR 180 gets a Dual-Channel ABS with RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control function and costs Rs 90,978 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 (carburettor version) continues to be available with Dual-Channel ABS and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) and is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Also read: TVS Young Media Racer Programme)

Speaking about the topic, K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “Since inception, TVS Apache series have revolutionised performance biking by introducing cutting edge technology from their factory racing versions. In 2011, we were the first manufacturer to introduce twin channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on Apache RTR 180, in the Indian two-wheeler industry. In line with this tradition, today, we are delighted to announce the inclusion of Super Moto ABS across RTR 160; RTR 160 4V and RTR 180 versions. This one of a kind racing tuned ABS technology that ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting edge safety technology to our consumers. The motorcycles are already on sale in the market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the Government of India.”

TVS Apache RTR ABS Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi):

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V front disc with ABS at Rs 85,510

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V front disc with ABS at Rs 89,785

TVS Apache RTR 180 front disc with ABS at Rs 90,978

TVS Apache RTR 200 (carb) with ABS at Rs 1.11 lakh