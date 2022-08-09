Yamaha India Introduce MotoGP Edition Line-up

Yamaha India have launched limited edition liveries for a few of the motorcycles and scooters in their current line-up. These new graphics have been inspired by the 2022 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP colours and will be available for the YZF-R15M, the MT-15 version 2.0, the Aerox 155 and the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

These motorcycles and scooters will be limited to a few units only and this move is part of Yamaha India’s ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign. These may not be available at every Yamaha dealership in town because it is limited to the premium Blue Square outlets. The extra accessories on the motorcycles include Yamaha MotoGP edition branding on the tank shrouds, fuel tank and side panels. Meanwhile, the scooters receive similar graphics on the overall bodywork. With these models, Yamaha aim to improve their market share in India while also drawing attention to their MotoGP effort which is currently led by the fast and capable Frenchman, Fabio Quartararo. They also confirmed that we can expect more MotoGP-inspired products in the future.

Commenting on the launch, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “Yamaha is known for its strong racing DNA in international motorsports. The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition livery is the perfect representation of our commitment towards offering a model range that showcases this proud lineage. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional with Fabio Quartararo maintaining his lead in rider standings. This also portrays Yamaha’s unmatched engineering and technological prowess. At Yamaha, our objective is to help our customers experience the same level of excitement being witnessed in global racing. Today, we are glad to introduce four Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models for our customers who are passionate MotoGP fans ignited by the spirit of racing. Going forward, the company will continue to introduce more such exciting products as a part of its brand commitment to India.”

Ex-showroom pricing is as follows:

YZF-R15M – Rs 1.91 lakh

MT-15 version 2.0 – Rs 1.65 lakh

RAY ZR 125 Fi Hybrid – Rs 87,330

Aerox 155 – To be announced

Story: Joshua Varghese

