Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S Review – A Fresh Starter

We experienced the convenience of the “Smart Key” feature in the Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Apurva Ambep

A key fob is a common thing among cars, but not so common among internal-combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers. Yamaha have introduced the “Smart Key”, a key fob with various features, with their maxi-scooter, the Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S.

First, the Smart Key is equipped with a lock/unlock button, allowing the user to lock and unlock this maxi-scooter without physically touching it. A long press will lock or unlock it. Instead of manually inserting the key into the slot, there is a knob which, when rotated, will unlock the handlebar and, further, turn on the instrument cluster. Under-seat storage can be accessed by pressing the “Seat” button located beside the knob. It would have been even more convenient if the key fob had an under-seat storage unlock button, too.

If pressed once, Yamaha claim that the lock/unlock button works as a blinker and a buzzer. Although we could not turn on the buzzer, the blinkers worked well. This feature has been integrated in order to identify the vehicle in a large parking lot.

The Smart Key has an immobiliser function which does not allow the vehicle to be unlocked if the key fob is not in its proximity. This works pretty well. Even if one moves a few feet away, the scooter gets locked. Nevertheless, there still are a few gremlins that need to be addressed. For example, if the knob is on “Off” instead of “Lock”, the digital display can be turned on by anyone by rotating the knob, thereby draining the battery even if the Smart Key is away. Thankfully, the engine gets cut off if an attempt is made to start the scooter.

Apart from the Smart Key, mechanically the Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S remains the same as the standard variant with its 155-cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, SOHC, four-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 15 hp and a peak torque of 13.9 Nm. The only other visual change the Version S has are its two variant-specific liveries, Racing Blue and Silver, the latter with some golden accents on the “Aerox” logo and rims.

This maxi-scooter is priced at Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3,000 more than the base variant. Should you buy one? For an extra Rs 3,000, this is a good deal, but given the limited colour options, we recommend waiting until it becomes standard.