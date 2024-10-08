VLF Tennis: Italian Electric Scooter Manufacturer’s Entry Model to India

Bike India

Italian manufacturer VLF or Velocifero, in partnership with Kolkhapur, Maharashtra-based KAW Veloce Motors plan to manufacture the Tennis in India.

The Italians are coming, and they are heading for Maharashtra. The statement will make more sense with context, as Aprilia’s manufacturing facility is in Baramati, and now Italian electric scooter brand VLF aka Velocifero have announced plans to start the production of their VLF Tennis electric scooter at Kolhapur, in association with KAW Veloce Motors.

The VLF Tennis is a futuristic scooter, with the kind of sharp design one may expect from the land of good design (the country itself is shaped like a stylish boot). There are two different motors available on the VLF Tennis, 1.5-kW and 4.0-kW. These motors are juiced up by 1.4-kWh and 2.8-kWh batteries respectively. The VLF Tennis with the 1.5-kW motor has a torque output of 150 Nm and can hit 45 km/h, while the one with the 4.0-kW motor pumps out 232 Nm and can clock 100 km/h. The maximum range is 60 km for the 1.5-kW while it is 100 km for the other one. The scooters are very lightweight, with the 1.5-kW coming in at 88 kg, and the 4.0-kW one tipping the scales at 98 kg. The scooter comes with three different riding modes—Eco, Comfort and Sport. There are 12-inch wheels at both ends and a 5-inch TFT display as well.

Before you dismiss the relatively unknown manufacturer, just note that the founder of the company is Alessandro Tartarini, the son of Leopoldo Tartarini, who was the driving force behind Italjet, yes, that Italjet who have recently stuffed a 700-cc parallel-twin on their Dragster two-wheeler (we are calling it a two-wheeler because it blurs the line between scooters and motorcycles quite thoroughly). VFL have a presence in 55 countries around the globe and manufactures ICE and electric scooters, electric motorcycles, and e-bikes.

