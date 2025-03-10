Updated BMW C 400 GT Launched for 2025

The BMW C 400 GT is finally here with an update for the year 2025. This premium mid-sized maxi-scooter has been launched with a price tag of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BMW C 400 GT was first launched in 2021 with a price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and since has been updated. The scooter uses a 350-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 34 hp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The power is transmitted via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) through a belt final-drive and has a claimed top speed of 129 km/h with a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.5 km/l.

This scooter rides on a 120/70 R15 tyre in the front and a 150/70 R14 tyre in the rear. Since the scooter is in the more premium market, it focuses on rider comfort with a telescopic fork in the front and preload adjustable, dual-shocks as the rear suspension. The scooter stops using 265-mm twin-discs at the front with a four-piston fixed caliper and a single 265-mm unit at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper.

The BMW C 400 GT is obviously less affordable than most other scooters, at least in the Indian market. Yet we can argue it comes with a lot of stand-out features justifying its cost. A comprehensive list segregating the standard accessories and equipment from the additional ones should help make the difference between a normal scooter and this one clear.

Standard equipment

6.5-inch TFT with BMW Motorrad Connectivity

BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and MSR (engine drag torque control)

Stainless steel exhaust system

LED headlights with daytime riding lights

LED rear light and turn-indicators

Keyless Ride

Flexcase

Centre stand

USB charging socket

Ride by Wire

Optional equipment

Comfort package (heated handlebars and heated seat)

Touring package (luggage carrier and navigation preparation)/not in conjunction with Connectivity Pro

BMW Motorrad Connectivity Pro with 10.25-inch TFT colour display

Luggage carrier for the new 43.5-l topcase (available as an optional accessory)

Anti-theft alarm

Optional accessories

Decoupled luggage carrier

Topcase, black, 43.5-l, electrified

Topcase liner

Topcase side panels, Blackstorm metallic

Topcase backrest pad, black

Scooter canopy

BMW Motorrad outdoor vehicle cover

We feel that the scooter could definitely be priced more competitively but, as a BMW Motorrad premium product, it is in tune with what is expected from them. We look forward to hopefully riding this scooter and testing it out in a daily commuter environment. What would a reasonable price for this scooter be, for an Indian consumer, after knowing all the equipment and specifications? Do let us know.

