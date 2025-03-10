Updated BMW C 400 GT Launched for 2025

The BMW C 400 GT is finally here with an update for the year 2025. This premium mid-sized maxi-scooter has been launched with a price tag of Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
The BMW C 400 GT was first launched in 2021 with a price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and since has been updated. The scooter uses a 350-cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine making 34 hp of peak power at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm. The power is transmitted via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) through a belt final-drive and has a claimed top speed of 129 km/h with a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.5 km/l.
This scooter rides on a 120/70 R15 tyre in the front and a 150/70 R14 tyre in the rear. Since the scooter is in the more premium market, it focuses on rider comfort with a telescopic fork in the front and preload adjustable, dual-shocks as the rear suspension. The scooter stops using 265-mm twin-discs at the front with a four-piston fixed caliper and a single 265-mm unit at the rear with a single-piston floating caliper.
The BMW C 400 GT is obviously less affordable than most other scooters, at least in the Indian market. Yet we can argue it comes with a lot of stand-out features justifying its cost. A comprehensive list segregating the standard accessories and equipment from the additional ones should help make the difference between a normal scooter and this one clear.
Standard equipment
- 6.5-inch TFT with BMW Motorrad Connectivity
- BMW Motorrad ABS Pro with DBC (Dynamic Brake Control), DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and MSR (engine drag torque control)
- Stainless steel exhaust system
- LED headlights with daytime riding lights
- LED rear light and turn-indicators
- Keyless Ride
- Flexcase
- Centre stand
- USB charging socket
- Ride by Wire
Optional equipment
- Comfort package (heated handlebars and heated seat)
- Touring package (luggage carrier and navigation preparation)/not in conjunction with Connectivity Pro
- BMW Motorrad Connectivity Pro with 10.25-inch TFT colour display
- Luggage carrier for the new 43.5-l topcase (available as an optional accessory)
- Anti-theft alarm
Optional accessories
- Decoupled luggage carrier
- Topcase, black, 43.5-l, electrified
- Topcase liner
- Topcase side panels, Blackstorm metallic
- Topcase backrest pad, black
- Scooter canopy
- BMW Motorrad outdoor vehicle cover
We feel that the scooter could definitely be priced more competitively but, as a BMW Motorrad premium product, it is in tune with what is expected from them. We look forward to hopefully riding this scooter and testing it out in a daily commuter environment. What would a reasonable price for this scooter be, for an Indian consumer, after knowing all the equipment and specifications? Do let us know.
Read More: Ultraviolette Tesseract EV launched
Leave a Reply