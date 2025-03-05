The Ultraviolette Tesseract EV Commuter Launched

The Ultraviolette Tesseract marks the debut of the Bangalore based startup into the growing electric scooter market in India.

Ultraviolette are a brand known for their jet inspired electric bikes, the F77, and the recently viral, albeit a concept, F99, known for being the fastest Indian bike with a record run. Now they have decided to enter the EV scooter market with the Ultraviolette Tesseract. This electric scooter has an IDC-claimed range of 251 km with a power output of 15 kW (20.4 hp). The scooter has a claimed sprint time from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 125 km/h.

Apart from these specs, the Ultraviolette Tesseract boasts a plethora of features, some never seen before in scooters. It is the first Indian scooter with radar technology, which enables it to have a long list of safety features including spatial awareness, blind-spot detection, overtake alert, and collision alert. These alerts would be shown on the seven-inch touchscreen display. The display also has an integrated app. The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels and has a 34-litre under-seat storage which can fit a full-face helmet as well.

Electric scooters normally lack the vibrations that are a inevitably present when riding petrol counterparts but Ultraviolette have integrated some sort of haptic feedback in the handlebar which intrigues us, perhaps they are trying to normalize EVs for the masses who may miss the vibes when it comes to making a switch to electric. The scooter also features a dash cam at both ends.

The Ultraviolette Tesseract has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 units. Following that, it will rise to Rs 1.30 lakh for 50,000 customers, before eventually wearing a sticker of Rs 1.45 lakh, all ex-showroom. The deliveries are slated to commence by the first quarter of 2026 while the pre-booking starts now at Rs 999. We look forward to testing the new Tesseract with all of these specs and features soon.

