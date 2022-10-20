Ultraviolette Tech Showcased at Battery Day

At “Battery Day”, Ultraviolette showcased their F77 components as production nears and it looks to be an exciting prospect.

The eagerly anticipated F77 electric superbike from Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive will feature a large battery which offers a range of 307 kilometres on a single charge. Co-founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan discussed peaking their battery capacity at a press conference on Battery Day after spending nearly five years on redesign and retesting. ‘Over the past few months, we’ve been running a monthly campaign dubbed “Beyond Asphalt” with the goal of pushing the bike beyond its breaking point. The final generation of the battery was created using the real-time data that we were able to acquire,’ said Niraj.



Co-founder and CEO Subramaniam disclosed that the bike is being developed to have a durability of seven to 10 years amid the constant cacophony of EVs catching fire throughout the country.

To ensure extended life and thermal control, the battery pack on the motorcycle includes both passive and active cooling. Airstrike, Laser, and Shadow are the three variants of the motorcycle that will be offered. Some of the important features of the production-spec F77 are an upside-down front fork and a monoshock rear suspension that are both preload adjustable, a completely revised frame and battery pack, a new swing arm, and an enhanced transmission.

The team is also constructing a “experience zone” in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, allowing bike aficionados to see, touch, and feel the bike and learn about how it was made. On 23 October, Ultraviolette will begin accepting pre-orders for the F77 online for Rs 10,000. Customers must wait until 24 November for the bike’s formal debut, though. On the day of the debut, the bike’s specifications, a market forecast, and dealership plans will also be made public.



Story: Vaibhav Kashyap



