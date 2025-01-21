Ultraviolette and DriveX Partnership; New F77 for Used Motorcycle

The Ultraviolette and DriveX partnership aims to improve adoption of electric two-wheelers in India.

Ultraviolette are a start-up based out of Bangalore, India, focussing on producing high-performance electric motorcycles. The brand has a massive following thanks to their bold, futuristic and aviation-inspired designs. They have announced that their latest project, the F77 Mach 2, which boasts a lot of new technology, will be more easily accessible to the Indian market due to this new partnership with DriveX, a platform for buying and selling used two-wheelers.





Through this partnership, owners can exchange their motorcycles for a brand-new Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2. The program now includes an exchange bonus of eight per cent (up to Rs 24,000) of the trade-in value, should the trade-in value be over Rs one lakh. With DriveX providing the assessment and making the exchange process seamless and transparent. With the benefits bundled in this program, the effective price of the F77 MACH 2 can be Rs 2.29 lakh for the base model. The F77 Mach 2 and the F77 Mach 2 Recon cost Rs 2.99 and 3.99 lakh respectively.

The trade-in program will be available at Ultraviolette experience centres and DriveX locations. Additionally customers who opt for the exchange program will gain access to special incentives and financing options, making the switch to the Ultraviolette F77 MACH 2 more accessible. Customers can visit the partnered brands’ respective websites for further information and exchange valuations.

