TVS Raider 125 Long Term Review

The TVS Raider 125 has begun its term in our garage and here you will find periodic updates about our experience with the motorcycle.

The Raider is never out of place in the urban space

Welcome – Urban Upgrade

The TVS Raider 125 won the coveted Indian Motorcycle of the Year (IMOTY) award for 2022 and also topped its segment in the Bike India Awards. My first experience of this motorcycle was at the first ride at TVS’ test facility and since then I have been waiting for the long-term motorcycle to arrive and it is finally here.

Although placed in the commuter segment, the Raider 125 has been performing beyond expectations. It is stylish, well-equipped, and a definite upgrade for anyone moving up to the 125-cc segment.

The Raider blending in nicely with the premium vibe of this locality

Another reason I am particularly thankful for the Raider is its remarkable fuel efficiency. With fuel prices on the rise, this motorcycle has gained more relevance than ever in our market. TVS delivered a brand-new motorcycle with less than 100 kilometres on the odometer, so we will be running it in properly too.

In the following reports, you may expect us to comment on parameters including service, fuel efficiency, and the various features on offer. First service is at 650 km and I suppose the Raider will clock that much mileage comfortably with a little more than one full tank of fuel.