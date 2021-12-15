TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad Expand Their Cooperation Agreement

image for reference purpose

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have announced an expansion to their cooperation agreement for future technologies and electric vehicles.

This is a huge announcement for the motorcycling world as the two have already had successful products launched in the recent past. These were the G-series from BMW Motorrad and the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycles all of which have sold over 100,000 units the world over. The new venture will see the two motorcycle producing giants develop common platforms in tune with emerging tech in the future mobility space. Currently, TVS Motor Company offers the iQube as an electric two-wheeled option and BMW Motorrad have the CE 04 on their portfolio. Now, with this expansion, we can soon expect a number of new models in the future.

TVS Motor Company’s scope of work will include design and development as well as offering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialization. Both of the companies have also identified a range of products and technologies for the deliverance of significant business benefits, they say. The two companies have also stated that the first product from this agreement will be showcased within the next 24 months.



Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “In the nine years of our long-term strategic partnership, we have always cherished the common core values we share with BMW Motorrad: focus on quality, engineering prowess, innovation, and customer satisfaction. These factors and our commitment to deliver superior quality products with a strong value proposition have been key to the success of all three products launched from the platform. The new world of future mobility encompasses a strong play through alternate solutions, including electric mobility. Expanding this successful partnership to EVs and other newer platforms will create opportunities to deliver advanced technology and aspirational products to global markets and bring valuable synergies to both companies.”

Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “In light of our fruitful association with TVS Motor Company, we are delighted to extend and expand our cooperation agreement to include long-term partnership and joint development of new platforms and technologies, including electric vehicles. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivaled popularity with over 100,000 global customers. We look forward to the future of this cooperation.”