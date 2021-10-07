TVS Jupiter 125 – Top Things To Know

Recently, TVS Motor Company invited a number of us media folk for a new reveal. Draped in secrecy, the new bike turned out to be an all-new TVS Jupiter 125 scooter. The reveal was held at TVS Motor Company’s plant in Hosur where we got a chance to get our hands on the all-new TVS Jupiter 125. Get your copy of the upcoming issue of Bike India magazine where we shall have our in-depth review of the new scooter. Priced at Rs 73,400 ex-showroom here are the top things you should know about the all-new TVS Jupiter 125.

Why a 125-cc?

An obvious one here, as market research have shown that 22 per cent of scooter buyers opt for a 125-cc variant. TVS already have a success story in that category with the sporty Ntorq. However, what was missing was a family commuter from TVS. Hence, introducing the Jupiter series would be the ideal choice. The Jupiter 110 had been selling well too with figures of over 4.5 million customers to date. A Jupiter 125 it would be.

Design

TVS have stuck with the meaty proportions the Jupiter 125 always had. The company themselves market the vehicle with the definition of being masculine, strong, and sturdy. A change to the headlight design with flowing lines running across the front is obvious to see. Additionally, the TVS Jupiter 125 is fitted with 12-inch diamond-cut alloys rims that do look quite appealing.

Engine

What you get is a 124.8-cc motor making 11.1 hp and 10.5 Nm of torque. TVS claims a best-in-class fuel economy for the new scooter and also spoke in length about the smoothness of its engine. We can confirm that the new TVS Jupiter 125’s new motor is indeed a smooth runner. It indeed was a pleasant ride which we shall have a complete description of its traits in our first ride review in the upcoming issue of Bike India magazine.

Performance

Brilliant would be a fair word here considering this is a family commuter. Handles very well, understandable as it is a TVS. That research and development done on the track rears its beautiful face with nearly all of TVS’s range and the story remains the same here even with scooters. The brakes are arguably the best units in the segment. Stay tuned for our reasons in the upcoming issue of our magazine.

Anything new, anything missing?

Yes! Yes! Fuel filler cap upfront with the tank under the floorboard, leaving double the under-seat storage. USB connector near the ignition with a tub beneath it. One-key-for-all system, which works but we did have a slight struggle initially. Missing is TVS’s Smart Xonnet system, however, TVS did say that it would be added on at some point as this was just the first variant.