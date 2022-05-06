TVS Eurogrip Unveil New Tyres

TVS Eurogrip is set to offer a range of new tyres in the upcoming months and has also made some improvements to its current lineup.

We recently attended the TVS Eurogrip Tread Talks interactive session, where we were given insights into the company’s strategy for the future. Alongside an interesting chat, we got some details about the various tyres that they are offering Internationally and in the Indian market. Considering that the market has seen a demand for radial tyres, TVS Eurogrip will be focusing their efforts to improve in this segment. There are also many premium motorcycle owners that are on the lookout for a reliable set of tyres. With this in mind, TVS Eurogrip is focusing its Research and Development efforts in continuously improving tyre technologies. They have currently set up a state-of-the-art R&D facility in Madurai, India, and Milan, Italy. Let us take a look at some of the new options on offer.

From their International range of products, they have the Bee Connect tyres for scooters, Climber XC tyres for off-roading, Protorq Extreme for 150-cc to 400-cc motorcycles, and Roadhound is the latest tyre that is set to launch towards the end of 2023. With this new range of tyres, TVS Eurogrip will cater to 650-cc motorcycle owners. Cumulatively, they are currently selling 49 sizes Internationally, while there are around 53 new size additions that will be developed over the next two years.

In the Indian market, TVS Eurogrip offers the Duratrail EB+ for commuter motorcycles, the Beamer range for sportier 150-cc motorcycles, and they also announced that there are now two new sizes available in the Protorq Extreme tyre range (140/60 R17 and 140/70 R17).

With the world slowly trying to make the shift to electric vehicles, TVS Eurogrip made an important announcement towards the end of the Tread Talks session. After testing, they found that regular tyres wear 15% faster in EVs than in the ICE two-wheelers. To address this issue, they are developing special tyres for electric scooters called the E Torq. The electric-board-inspired treads on these tyres have been specially designed with an optimal profile and an improved tread compound to offer enhanced performance. They say that their low friction compound provides high levels of grip on both dry and wet road conditions while allowing for extended mileage and reduced energy consumption.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the launch of new tyres from TVS Eurogrip. We shall soon get to spend some time riding with these new tyres, so we can bring you a detailed review.