TVS Eurogrip Beamer, Duratrail and Terrabite Review – Out in the Real World

TVS Eurogrip are a manufacturer who takes testing seriously and this time they wanted us to experience their products in the real world.

During our previous meeting, TVS Eurogrip had promised that they would introduce new products frequently and in less than a year since, we were invited back to their factory in Melur. This time, there were three product ranges to experience; the Beamer, the Duratrail and the Terrabite.

Our ride began from the facility and we were headed to Thekkady in Kerala. My first stint was astride a Yamaha FZ which oddly enough had the Beamer tyre at the front and a Protorq Extreme HR at the rear, which was also the case with the other motorcycles in that range. Although I was unable to differentiate the benefits of the Beamer by itself, it must be said that the combination did not hinder the experience in any way. There was enough grip on demand at all times and consequently, no shortage of confidence whatsoever.

The only way to explore the limits of the Beamer individually appeared to be loading the front tyre as much as possible. Under hard braking and while entering corners, it showed no signs of being overwhelmed and performed as expected. It is likely that the Beamer range may be updated to include rear tyres also. Then it could become a reasonable alternative for those looking to change tyres on sub-200-cc motorcycles including the Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ range and TVS Apache RTRs. Priced in the sub-Rs 2,500 region, it is fairly accessible too.

The Terrabite is the most off-road-focused tyre range I experienced that day and it came shod on some Royal Enfield Classic 350s. While one may say that the Classics belong on the road, their simplicity and durability have encouraged riders to go exploring beyond the confines of tarmac. Our route was mostly over faultless blacktop, so an off-road experience was not possible but I must say that they had good road manners. Despite having a criss-cross block pattern, they returned a ride that was stable and composed with adequate levels of grip throughout, even around corners. Riders who are mostly confined to urban limits may not particularly need the Terrabite on their motorcycles but it should prove extremely useful for those who will encounter broken roads and the occasional off-road patch and even for the adventurous ones who are planning trips to Ladakh and what not. This range is priced below Rs 3,000 which is rather attractive for the segment.

The best was saved for last and of all the motorcycles I rode over those two days, the Duratrail-equipped Himalayans were my favourite. As capable as they are off the road, there are riders who choose ADVs simply to tackle the unpredictability of our road surfaces. Among them, there are some who have no intention of seeking out off-road escapades. The Duratrail is targeted at such users. The Himalayans we rode handled beautifully on the winding roads leading up to Thekkady and were equally settled on the long highway stints. I would even go so far as to say that on the road, they were a noticeable improvement over the OEM tyres. Regardless of where one rides to, there is almost always a construction site en route. At those places, the Duratrail did not shy away from a detour off the beaten path. I was able to bypass traffic on more than one occasion by leaving the road for small trails that joined the route further ahead of the congestion. If you are a Himalayan owner who rides mostly on tarmac, then the Duratrail is the tyre for you. The most expensive size in this range is close to Rs 3,400 and that is good value if you ask me.

Impressive terminology and flashy presentations are easy to throw around when compared to real-world experience. That is why although these tyres are armed to the teeth with clever features, the only one we need to be bothered with is grip and that is available in spades. Each product range appears to live up to their claims and the Duratrail certainly exceeded my expectations. If you own any of the motorcycles I got to ride on this trip and are in need of a tyre change soon, you would be doing yourself a favour if you were to consider any of these products. Besides, the cost of replacement is very close to what one would pay for OEM rubber. So, why not?

