TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: The Bike India Verdict

For riders who care less about posing and more about crossing states in one easy, unflustered sweep, this is the ADV that finally feels built around the way India actually rides

Story: Saeed Akhtar

Photography: Siddarth Dadhe

The Indian motorcycle landscape has matured significantly over the last decade, transitioning from a market obsessed with displacement figures to one that values specialized capabilities and character. In this evolving environment, the TVS Apache RTX arrives as a mid-size adventure tourer that prioritizes a strong road bias and genuine long-distance capability over raw, intimidating aggression. It is a motorcycle designed to balance the often conflicting requirements of touring comfort, daily usability, and light off-road ability. Some fellow auto journalists I talked to at the Indian Bike of the Year Awards earlier this month – which the Apache RTX handily won, by the way – questioned if it had perhaps arrived too late to the party but I beg to differ on that. Like Gandalf, I believe it has arrived neither too early nor too late; this wizard is here at just the perfect time.

When you first approach the Apache RTX, its visual maturity and overall presence are immediately apparent. It possesses a big bike feel that gives it a commanding stance without feeling unnecessarily bulky or overdesigned. The proportions are well judged, conveying a sense of solidity and high quality assembly. TVS has paid close attention to detail, and there are no flimsy or poorly finished parts that detract from the overall premium aesthetic. The fit and finish across the motorcycle are high, suggesting a level of build quality that can withstand the rigors of long-distance travel. It feels like a well engineered, mature product that is more concerned with longevity and refinement than fleeting visual trends.

The heart of the RTX is its liquid-cooled 299-cc DOHC, 4-valve engine, producing 36 hp and 28.5 Nm of torque. While those numbers are competitive, the real story lies in the refinement and character of the power delivery. This motor represents a significant improvement over previous TVS/BMW Motorrad collaboration engines, emerging as one of the smoothest powerplants the manufacturer has produced to date. Its tractability is a standout feature, allowing the bike to pull cleanly from as low as 35 kmph even when the gearbox is in fourth gear. This flexibility makes it an easy companion in urban traffic, reducing the need for constant gear changes.

Once the road opens up, the strong mid range of the engine comes into its own. The power delivery is predictable and rev friendly up to approximately 9000 rpm, which makes for an engaging ride without feeling frantic. On the highway, the RTX finds its stride in a comfortable cruising band between 100 and 125 kmph. In terms of pure performance, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in approximately 8 seconds. The top speed seems to be electronically limited to around 145 kmph. Although the motorcycle feels capable of reaching higher speeds, this limitation appears to be an intentional choice to keep the machine within its most refined and stable operating parameters.

Refinement has been a point of discussion for TVS engines in the past, but the RTX handles vibrations with a high degree of control. Some vibrations do creep in between 5000 and 8000 rpm, yet they remain mild and never intrusive or fatiguing. There is no deal breaking buzz through the handlebars, footpegs, or the seat. This lack of drama in the power delivery contributes heavily to the mature character of the motorcycle.

The electronics package on the RTX is stable and predictable, designed to assist the rider rather than disrupt the riding experience. The throttle behavior is consistent under normal conditions, and the traction control system is calibrated conservatively. For the majority of users, it works perfectly fine, though very experienced riders may find it a bit intrusive during spirited riding. Those who desire more granular control over these systems might find the Built To Order, or BTO, variant more to their liking.

One of the genuine highlights of the electronics suite is the cruise control. It is well integrated into the bike, featuring a dedicated button layout that makes it easy to operate while on the move. It works reliably and is a significant asset for long touring stints. The quickshifter, which is available on the top and BTO variants, functions acceptably. While we don’t see it being used regularly by most owners, it adds a layer of convenience to the riding experience.

The suspension and ride quality are perhaps the strongest aspects of the Apache RTX. With approximately 180 mm of suspension travel, the bike offers excellent bump absorption and handles broken roads with a high degree of confidence. The ride quality feels premium relative to the price, drawing comparisons to much more expensive motorcycles. It remains composed at highway speeds and does not suffer from the pogo effect or harshness that can sometimes plague adventure tourers with longer travel suspension. This suspension setup is a major contributor to the overall comfort and confidence that the motorcycle inspires.

The handling of the RTX is equally impressive, aided by good mass centralization and a kerb weight of approximately 180 kg. Despite its size, the bike feels lighter than its actual weight once it is in motion. It is easy to maneuver through traffic and remains stable when traveling at speed. The 19-inch front wheel, par for the course of adventure tourers, has not blunted the agility of the motorcycle. It drops into corners naturally and feels confidence inspiring on twisty roads, making it a versatile tool for various riding environments.

Braking performance on the RTX is adequate and characterized by a progressive feel. The lever feel is predictable, allowing for consistent control in real world riding scenarios. The ABS tuning is safety oriented, prioritizing stability. During panic braking, the ABS intervention can feel slightly aggressive, but the overall system works consistently. While the braking is not necessarily class leading, it is entirely acceptable and provides the necessary stopping power for a motorcycle of this weight and performance.

Ergonomics play a vital role in any adventure tourer, and the RTX is well thought out in this regard. The seat height is around 835 mm, and the rider is placed in a neutral, upright posture that remains comfortable for long hours in the saddle. The reach to the handlebar is good, and the knee bend feels natural. Standing ergonomics are generally good, with footpeg placement that allows for control without excessive effort.

In terms of aerodynamics, the wind protection is adequate for touring. Some buffeting is present at higher speeds, which is noticeable but acceptable for most riders. It does not severely affect the usability of the bike, although some owners might find that an aftermarket visor improves the experience for high speed highway runs.

Thermal management is another area where TVS has applied thoughtful engineering. The heat management is effective, with no excessive heat felt on the legs of the rider. A dedicated plastic air duct positioned behind the radiator channels airflow directly below the engine. This design detail is worth mentioning because it helps maintain thermal stability during slow riding and heavy traffic, ensuring the engine remains within its optimal temperature range even in harsh conditions.

Practicality is further enhanced by the lighting setup. The LED headlamp performance is strong, providing a good spread of illumination that is one of the better setups in its class. The auto functionality of the lights works well, adding a layer of convenience for the rider. On the top variant, the variable intensity headlamp adjusts its brightness based on the speed of the motorcycle, which significantly improves visibility during night rides.

The fuel tank has a capacity of approximately 12.5 litres. In city riding, gentle use can return efficiency figures in the high 30s. Highway efficiency typically sits in the low to mid 30s. This results in a realistic mixed riding range of around 330 km per tank. While aggressive riding will reduce this range, it remains a practical distance for most touring needs, even if the tank capacity might limit the range for more extreme touring adventures.

TVS offers the RTX in three variants, including the base, top, and the Built To Order version. The base variant is well equipped and represents a great deal, but the top variant adds electronic niceties like smartphone map mirroring on the TFT display and the bi-directional quickshifter. The BTO variant is particularly recommended for experienced riders who want adjustable front and rear suspension, a brass-coated chain, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also offers exclusive aesthetic options like the Viper Green color and the ability to select the main frame color.

All said and done, the TVS Apache RTX is a well engineered and mature adventure tourer that delivers a highly usable experience. Its strengths lie in its excellent suspension quality, refined engine, and overall ride comfort. It provides a stable and confidence inspiring ride with a strong value proposition. While the ABS is slightly conservative and there is some wind buffeting at speed, these are minor caveats in an otherwise solid package. It is a motorcycle best appreciated when ridden as intended, as a versatile companion for daily riding, touring, and mild off road use. It stands as one of the most refined motorcycles TVS has ever built, offering a balanced and drama-free performance that will suit a wide range of riders.