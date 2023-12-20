Triumph Introduce New Tiger 900 at IBW

Triumph introduced the new Tiger 900 line-up that includes the Tiger 900 GT and the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, each with significant updates at the India Bike Week 2023.

The Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro in action

The Tiger 900’s three-cylinder engine has received an update with revised engine components that provide 13 per cent more power than the previous generation, giving it 108 hp of peak power and a peak torque of 90 Nm. Triumph claim the Tiger 900 now gives up to nine per cent better fuel economy.

The new Tiger 900 has features such as cornering ABS, traction control, LEDs with DRLs, Brembo brakes, newly designed seats with 20-mm height adjustability, adjustable wind screen with five settings spanning 50 mm, a 20-litre fuel tank, illuminated switches, six riding modes plus rider configurable, a lightweight modular frame and Triumph’s slip-and-assist clutch system that is standard on all Tiger 900 models, providing a light clutch lever action.

There are also features that are exclusive to Tiger 900 Rally Pro variant: Triumph Shift Assist, heated grips and seats and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Coming to the suspension, the Tiger 900 GT features a Marzocchi 45-mm USD adjustable fork and rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and rebound while Triumph have given the Tiger 900 Rally Pro a Showa 45-mm USD adjustable fork with manual preload, rebound and compression damping and a rear suspension unit with fully adjustable manual preload and rebound.

All-new safety features like enhanced braking and an emergency deceleration warning system, that activates the hazard lights when braking rapidly and automatically deactivates it when the bike pulls away, are also present in the Triumph Tiger 900.

The new Tiger 900 range also has a 7.0-inch TFT console, with new graphics and also a USB-C charger, as well as My Triumph Bluetooth connectivity as standard. The road-focused 900 GT has cast 19-inch alloy wheels at the front and 17-inch at the rear while the Rally Pro uses tubeless spoked wheels with a 21-inch front wheel.

The Tiger has new bodywork across the beak, cockpit and side panels in an integrated design. Three striking new paint schemes and graphics are available for each model that complete the look of the bike.

On the accessories list, a new Akrapovic exhaust heads up the comprehensive list of more than 50 accessories. Buyers can also choose from four tailored accessory packs, the Performance, Protection, Trekker, and Expedition kits.

All of the bikes were revealed at the India Bike Week, the price announcement will follow in due course. Stay tuned!

Story: Charan Karthik