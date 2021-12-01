Top Ten Motorcycles from EICMA 2021

Let us take a closer look at the top ten motorcycles showcased at EICMA 2021. Mostly, all of the bikes on this list will make it into production.

Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype

The 2022 Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype has to be one of the best motorcycles unveiled by Yamaha at EICMA 2021. It is a more hardcore version of the standard Ténéré 700. The bike makes use of a lot of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) performance parts and has been developed by Yamaha with the experience of off-road riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés. For now, Yamaha have revealed that there are changes to the engine, suspension, and brakes. No power figures have been revealed but what we do know is that the Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype gets a full titanium Akrapovič race exhaust, GYTR ECU, new airbox and filter, larger radiator, 48-teeth final-drive sprocket, Rekluse clutch apart from other minor changes to the motor.

The upgraded suspension set-up includes a 48-mm, KYB long-travel front fork with CNC triple clamps and the rear shock features a revised linkage. In terms of braking, the Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype gets a single 300-mm disc at the front and a 267-mm rear disc. Apart from just larger disc brakes, the bike also gets racing brake pads, an upgraded front brake master cylinder, a new brake lever, a new caliper mounting bracket, and steel-braided hoses.

Royal Enfield SG650 Concept

Currently, the 650-cc motorcycle range from Royal Enfield consists of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT650. After the manufacturers revealed the KX Concept Bobber at the EICMA last year, there have been talks about Royal Enfield building a new cruiser that will use the same 650-cc engine. The SG650 looks closer to the production version of the Royal Enfield 650 cruiser. It is expected to make use of the same 650-cc, parallel-twin motor that puts out 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield say that there are some really special elements to this motorcycle that are a first for an RE concept. Many of the components have been individually fabricated or designed exclusively for this motorcycle. The tank with unique pixelated graphics and wheel rims have been CNC-billet machined from a solid block of aluminium. The bike also makes use of a USD front fork as well as a dual-disc brake set-up at the front.

Bimota KB4

Another good-looking brute from EICMA 2021 is the Bimota KB4. The model displayed here is closer to production form than the one that was displayed at EICMA in 2019. Kawasaki own a major stake in Bimota which is why the KB4 is powered by the engine from the Ninja 1000SX putting out 142 hp and 111 Nm of peak torque. The KB4 gets a special exhaust system with a single end can that has been developed by them. The KB4 has a light weight of 187 kg (dry) owing to the extensive use of carbon-fibre bodywork and parts. For suspension, Bimota have fitted an Öhlins FGRT 43 NIX30 fork at the front and a TTX 36 shock at the rear.

A unique aspect of this motorcycle is the radiator which has been placed under the seat instead of being located at the front. We see large air intakes on either side of the fairing those direct air to the rear via carbon-fibre tunnels. This might not be the most conventional set-up but this is a motorcycle that has been crafted for high-performance riding and a race track will be the best location to ride it.

2022 Suzuki Katana

The latest generation of the Katana has been revealed by Suzuki. The model receives minor changes for 2022. In terms of design, the Katana stays true to its roots with a blend of a retro and a modern motorcycle. Although, it has received new colour schemes and graphics to increase the overall appeal, the bike shares its platform with the naked GSX-S1000. The Katana is powered by the same 998-cc, four-cylinder motor that puts out 150 hp at 11,000 rpm and a peak torque of 108 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Small upgrades have been made to the camshaft profile, valve springs, and the bike also gets a new intake and exhaust system.

The main change comes in the form of the updated electronics suite. It gets three engine modes, ride-by-wire throttle, a bi-directional quickshifter paired with a new Suzuki Clutch Assist System, and traction control with five settings. There is also an easy-start system that will avoid stalling at slow speeds.

Limited-Edition Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade 30th Anniversary Edition

Alongside the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Fireblade SP, Honda revealed a stunning limited-edition Fireblade SP 30th Anniversary. The red, white and blue paint scheme pays homage to the original Fireblade, and Honda is also celebrating 30 years since the introduction of the 1992 model.

22YM HONDA CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE & SP

There are also a few techincal changes apart from the paint scheme. Honda say that they have focused on improving mid-corner acceleration and drive. The bike features a larger 43-teeth sprocket, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that has been optimised for better traction at the rear end and further improved the feel from the throttle. The bike continues to make use of top-spec Öhlins suspension and Brembo braking equipment.

Yamaha MT-10 SP

There were talks about this motorcycle last year and Yamaha have finally taken the wraps off the manic SP variant of the MT10 for the 2022 model year. The design of the MT-10 has been revised as Yamaha have now made it slightly slimmer and given it a new front end. The bike makes use of a 998-cc, four-cylinder motor that produces 164 hp and 111 Nm of peak torque.

The Yamaha MT-10 SP is the first production motorcycle to feature the latest semi-active Öhlins suspension system with spool valve damping technology. It is said to offer a higher degree of response and better damping adjustment. The suspension has three selectable semi-active modes: A1, A2, and A3 along with three manual settings: M1, M2, and M3. The SP variant also features lightweight aluminium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires.

Kawasaki Versys 650

The Kawasaki Versys 650 has been a renowned adventure-tourer. For 2022, Kawasaki have updated the styling and the bike now sports a sharper and more aggressive design language. The engine is the same 649-cc, parallel-twin motor putting out 67 hp and 61 Nm of peak torque and mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Versys 650 now features a 4.3-inch TFT screen and in terms of electronic aids, gets traction control. The motorcycle has been unveiled in four different variants (Urban, Tourer, Tourer Plus, and Grand Tourer). Each of the variants is said to get a specific accessory kit. When launched in India, we can expect to see it available in one variant only with the accessories available separately.

Benelli TRK 800

The TRK 800 has to be one of the best ADV bikes that was showcased by Benelli. The design language is sleeker sharper and looks more lively than the 502 does. This new addition to the TRK family makes use of a 754-cc, parallel-twin engine that puts out 75 hp and 67 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The TRK 800 has a tubular steel trellis frame and for suspension, gets a fully-adjustable, 50-mm Marzocchi fork at the front with 170 mm travel along with a monoshock at the rear with 171 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by twin 320-mm discs at the front with Brembo calipers and a 260-mm disc at the rear. Benelli have opted to go with a 19/17-inch spoked-wheel set-up for this ADV.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 ADV

The MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5 was revealed alongside the 5.5. It is the larger of the two adventure motorcycles from MV Agusta and is powered by an all-new, 930.63-cc, triple-cylinder motor which has been derived from the current 798-cc, triple-cylinder engine. MV Agusta have achieved the new displacement by increasing the bore and stroke. It now makes 123 hp at 10,000 rpm and 101.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The engine will be offered with either a manual gearbox, a Rekluse automatic clutch or a semi-automatic, electronically-actuated transmission.

The bike makes use of a forged steel frame and a double-sided aluminium swingarm. Suspension hardware includes a long-travel, semi-active, Sachs suspension with 220-mm travel at the front and 210-mm of rear travel. The bike rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. The bike is said to weigh 220 kg (dry), and gets a fuel tank capacity of 20 litres.

Aprilia Tuono 660 Factory

The Tuono 660 now gets a Factory variant which we all know means a more track-focused version compared to the standard variant. The 660-cc, twin-cylinder motor has been worked on and now puts out 101.3 hp and 67 Nm of peak torque. This translates to 5 hp more compared to the standard variant and Aprilia say that the acceleration has also increased because of a shorter 16-teeth final drive which is one less than the Tuono 660.

Compared to the standard, the Tuono 660 Factory boasts of a better, fully-adjustable, 41-mm Kayaba fork at the front and while the Sachs rear shock also gets full adjustability. Aprilia say that they have improved the power-to-weight ratio by making use of a light lithium battery which has helped reduce overall weight by about 2 kg. Apart from that, the bike features a ride-by-wire throttle and a six-axis IMU that equips it with the full suite of electronics under the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) platform.