Top Five Most Expensive Scooters in India

BMW Motorrad’s latest electric scooter, the BMW CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in India as of 07 August 2024.

Even if the Dhoom movie franchise is to be blamed for the incredible recognition of the Suzuki Hayabusa, India always had a culture of high-end motorcycles, going all the way back to the 60s. Not so with scooters though, as scooters were seen as much less exciting and not worth paying big money for. Despite Honda selling more than 15 million Activas, no scooter manufacturers were in any hurry to launch high-end models. However, there have been a few high-end scooters that managed to slip through the cracks and reach the market, such as the Kinetic Blaze which came out in 2006, and the more recent one like the Yamaha Aerox 155. The scooters listed below are on a much higher price plane though, so without further ado, let’s take a look at the most expensive scooters currently on sale in India.

BMW CE 04: Rs 14.90 lakh

Since the launch of the BMW CE 04, it has taken the spot of the most expensive scooter ever sold in India, manufacturer and powertrain type notwithstanding. It has specs to match the price though, with a 120 km/h top speed, a liquid-cooled electric motor pumping out 31 kW (42 hp) and 62 Nm and a range of 130 km.

BMW C 400 GT: Rs 11.25 lakh

Before the CE 04, BMW held the title of the most expensive scooter with their other model, the C 400 GT, since it was launched in 2021. There’s a 350-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve single-cylinder pushing out 34 hp and 35 Nm, propelling it to a top speed of more than 139 km/h, which makes it the fastest scooter here.

Keeway Sixties 300i: Rs 3.3 lakh

The Cino-HUngarian tie-up Keeway offers this 278.2-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve single-powered scooter resembling a Lambretta, and it has 18.7 hp and 23.5 Nm to play with. It is not particularly heavy, with a kerb weight of 145 kg, and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as well.

Keeway Vieste 300: Rs 3.25 lakh

The aforementioned engine does duty here too, but in a completely different package. While the Sixties 300i is all-retro, the Vieste 300 is thoroughly contemporary, coming in a modern maxi-scooter suit. It does have a shorter wheelbase than the Sixties, which should enable it with sharper handling.

TVS X: Rs 2.5 lakh

The most expensive scooter bearing the logo of an Indian brand is the TVS X, a futuristic electric performance scooter. It has a 10.2-inch til-adjustable display, a plethora of connected tech, an 11 kW (15 hp) / 40 Nm motor that’s good for a 105-km/h top speed, and a 4.44-kWh battery providing a claimed real-world range of 140 km.

Special Mention – Vespa 946 Dragon: Rs 14.27 lakh

While the previous scooters are all series production models, we had to mention the Vespa 946 Dragon, a limited-edition Vespa with the highest price tag of all ICE scooters currently for sale in India. It has a single seat and a dragon decal marking the year of the dragon in the Chinese calendar.