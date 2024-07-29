Top Five Most Expensive Electric Scooters in India

The new BMW CE 04 has taken the title of the most expensive electric scooter in India, here are the rest.

Indians have taken to electric vehicles like fish to water, and considering ours is a nation of two-wheelers, electric scooters have found many takers. The most affordable electric two-wheeler that is not speed-restricted to 25 km/h has an ex-showroom price of Rs 70,000 (in case you’re wondering, it is the iVoomi S1). With the recent launch of the BMW CE 04, the most expensive electric scooter currently on sale in India, it feels like the market is ready for more feature-loaded, lifestyle-oriented electric scooters. So here are the five most expensive electric scooters on sale in India today:

BMW CE 04: Rs 14.90 lakh

The BMW CE 04 is the first premium CBU electric scooter in India and the most expensive electric scooter of the lot. However, it is also the fastest and the most powerful of its kind in the country, with a 120-km/h top speed aided by a liquid-cooled, permanent-magnet synchronous motor which sends 31 kW (42 hp) and 62 Nm to the rear wheel. It has a WMTC-rated range of 130 km. Charging time on a regular socket utilising the 2.3-kW onboard charger is 3 hours 30 minutes for 0-80 per cent SOC.

TVS X: Rs 2.5 lakh

Before the BMW CE 04, the TVS X held the mantle for the most expensive electric scooter in India and it is still the most expensive Indian electric scooter. The motor generates 11 kW (15 hp) and 40 Nm, enough for the 130-kg scooter to hit 105 km/h. The 4.4-kWh battery gives it a claimed IDC-rated range of 140 km and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours 40 minutes while the rapid charger can get it from 0 to 50 per cent in just 50 minutes.

Ather 450 Apex: Rs 1.95 lakh

The most potent as well the most expensive scooter from Ather is aptly named the 450 Apex, which sits at the top of the line-up. The scooter weighs 111.6 kg and is capable of achieving100 km/h thanks to the 7-kW (9.5 hp) motor which also dishes out 26 Nm. The 3.7-kWh battery is good enough for an IDC-rated range of 157 km. Home charging the battery from 0-80 per cent takes 4 hours 30 minutes, while the scooter recovers 1.5 km/min at an Ather Grid for the 0-50 per cent SOC (it drops to 1 km/min for 50-80 per cent).

Okinawa OKHI-90: Rs 1.86 lakh

The Okinawa OKHI-90 is an unusual one, as it is equipped with 16-inch wheels and a long wheelbase which makes it an EV step-through. The long wheelbase frees up space on the floorboard, and it has an 80-km/h top speed courtesy of a 3.8-kW (5.2 hp) motor. There’s a 3.6-kWh battery pack, which gives it a claimed range of 160 km (IDC). The 96-kg scooter can be charged from 0-100 per cent in about six hours.

Simple Energy One: Rs 1.66 lakh

The Simple Energy One got to the market after a few delays, but it packs quite a spec, with an incredible claimed range of 212 km, despite a top speed of 105 km/h, thanks to an 8.5-kW (11.6 hp) motor capable of pushing out 72 Nm and a light 137-kg kerb weight. The 5-kWh battery is a combination of a fixed and a portable battery, and offers a 212-km of IDC-rated and claimed range. Charging time for 0-80 per cent SOC combined for both batteries is 5 hours 54 minutes.

Special Mention – TVS iQube ST 5.1 kWh: Rs 1.85 lakh

While the above scooters start at the prices mentioned, we wanted to include the TVS iQube ST with the 5.1-kWh battery as well, despite the TVS iQube range starting at Rs 94,999 (ex-showroom). The electric motor’s 4.4 kW (6 hp)/140 Nm outputs take the 129.7-kg vehicle to an 82-km/h top speed. TVS mentioned the real-world range of this variant as 150 km, with the charging time being 4 hours 18 minutes for 0-80 per cent SOC.



Note: EVeium and One Moto websites are down, while Rowwet doesn’t have any specific scooter on their website, so these manufacturers have been excluded.