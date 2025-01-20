Suzuki Unveil e-Access and More at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd unveiled three products, the e-Access, the new Access 125 and the Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Suzuki e-Access has a 3.07-kWh battery made of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and can be charged from 0-100 per cent in six hours and 42 minutes using a portable charger and in two hours and 12 minutes using a fast charger. This will give the rider a claimed range of 95 km. There are three distinct riding modes for the e-Access – Eco, Ride A and Ride B – along with a reverse mode. They also said that the maximum speed of the e-Access is 71 km/h with the motor giving an output of 4.1 kW (5.6 hp) and a maximum torque of 15 Nm.

The Suzuki e-Access has features like the side-stand interlock system, tip-over detection and a keyless system that lets the rider lock/unlock the vehicle remotely using a key fob. Additional features include a colour TFT LCD screen and smartphone connectivity through the Suzuki Ride Connect-E App. The e-ACCESS will be available in three dual-tone colour options – Metallic Mat Black No.2/ Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, Pearl Grace White/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray and Pearl Jade Green/ Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray. Its pricing will be announced at a later date.

The new Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 125-cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, two-valve, air-cooled engine compliant with OBD-2B norms. The engine delivers 8.4 hp at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The scooter comes with front lock-operated external fuel lid, dual front pockets, increased under seat storage space and a larger fuel tank. They also claim that the rear suspension has been tweaked. The new Access comes in three variants—Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition—with five attractive colour options: Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2 and can be yours for Rs 81,700, ex-showroom.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel can run fuel with ethanol concentrations ranging up to 85 per cent. The Gixxer SF delivers an output of 27.9 hp at 9,300 rpm on E85 fuel 27.2 hp at 9,300 rpm on E20 fuel. It also develops a torque of 22.5 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The engine has been fitted with a modified injector, fuel pump and a fuel filter to make it compatible with the E85 fuel. The Gixxer SF 250 comes in two colour options: Metallic Mat Black No. 2 / Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red and Metallic Mat Black No. 2 and will be available at a starting price of Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

Toshihiro Suzuki – Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, said, “At Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are committed to our goal of carbon neutrality through a multi-pathway approach. While battery electric vehicles play an important role, they are not the only way to the carbon neutrality. We are also focusing on alternative options such as E-Fuels, Hydrogen Engines, Bio-Fuel models, and better fuel economy in internal combustion engines. The Indian market is largest for Suzuki, and we are committed to the market. By staying true to our mission of creating products of superior value and focusing on customer satisfaction, we aim to grow further in the motorcycle business and contribute meaningfully to customers’ needs.”

