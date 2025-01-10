Bike India

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched at RS 1.84 Lakh

Having been on the scene since 2015, The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has received a steady stream of updates over the years.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been given its latest update and the price is now Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It is hard to believe that the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is nearly a decade old, having burst onto the scene in 2015. It is still going strong, as Bajaj is known to end production of bikes that do not meet their sales expectations quite ruthlessly, as the recent demise of the Pulsar F250, CT125X and Platina ABS exemplify.

The latest update brings in fresh graphics, along with a redesigned posterior with an integrated LED tail lamp, coupled with LED projector headlights and LED DRLs. The biggest update is however the bluetooth-enabled bonded glass LCD console, that is packed in turn with features such as turn-by-turn navigation and call/message alerts. The updated Pulsar RS 200 is offered in three colours: Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black.

The Pulsar RS200 is still powered by the same tried-and-tested 199-cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, single-cylinder producing 24.5 hp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This is channeled through a slip=and-assist clutch and a six-speed gearbox to the rear wheel. There’s now dual-channel ABS and wider tyres (140/70-17 at the rear and at the 110/70-17 front) as well as customisable ride modes (Road, Rain and Offroad for some reason). 

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 remains one of the few fully-faired motorcycles in the sub-two lakh price bracket, alongside the Hero Karizma XMR, certain trims of the Yamaha R15 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF duo, though the SF 250 is a more realistic rival than SF 155.

