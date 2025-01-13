Suzuki Motorcycles Now OBD-2B-compliant

Bike India

The new range of OBD-2B-compliant Suzuki motorcycles have been launched in India. The updated line-up, which includes the V-Strom SX and the Gixxer series, now comes in new colours.

The new Suzuki V-Strom SX will be powered by the updated 249-cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine which continues to produce 26.5 hp at 9,300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7,300 rpm. The V-Strom comes in three colours, namely Champion Yellow No 2, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Sonoma Red. Prices start from Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 come in three colours: a monotone Metallic Mat Black No 2, and two dual-tone finishes, Metallic Mat Black No 2 with Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, and Metallic Triton Blue with Pearl Glacier White. They are priced at Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Gixxer 150 and the Gixxer SF 150 will get three colours, Metallic Triton Blue/Pearl Glacier White, Glass Sparkle Black, and Metallic Oort Gray/ Metallic Lush Green. These are priced at Rs 1.37 lakh and Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. These motorcycles are powered by the OBD-2B compliant 155-cc engines that deliver 13.6 hp at 8,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. 

Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “With the launch of OBD-2B compliant motorcycles, we are aligning with the upcoming government regulations while delivering the performance in our products. This updated range of motorcycles not only offers advanced technology but also provides new color options for our customers to choose from.”

What do you think of these new motorcycles? Comment down below.

