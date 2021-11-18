Bike India

Suzuki Avenis launched at Rs 86,700

Suzuki have launched the all-new Avenis starting from Rs 86,700 ex-showroom. The scooter is available in five colours options, including a race-edition as well.

Its styling is taken care of keeping the youth in mind. It gets sharp lines across the body, an LED headlamp complimented by a beak-like fender at the front. Moving towards the back, the LED tail lamps are said to be inspired by Suzuki’s motorcycle lineup.

The motor is a 124.3-cc single-cylinder unit that produces a healthy 8.7 hp and 10 Nm. Now we’ve sampled this motor in the Access 125, however as this scooter a bit larger and heavier than the Access 125, it would be interesting to see how this combination works.

Suzuki have given the Avenis their Ride Connect smartphone integration system that allows for turn-by-turn navigation along with various safety features as well.

The Avenis goes against the likes of the TVS Ntorq 125, Hero Maestro 125 and the Honda Grazia 125. With bookings said to be opening in the first week of December, we expect deliveries to commence right after that.

