Spec Comparo: Vida V2 Pro v Chetak v Rizta Z v VLF Tennis

We had the opportunity to test the VLF Tennis and the Vida V2 Pro recently and the similarity in price triggered something and now we have a comparison between almost equally priced contenders.

Powertrain

Vida V2 Pro Chetak 3501 Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) VLF Tennis Motor Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor BLDC Hub Motor Permanent Magnetic Synchronous Motor Hub Motor Battery (kWh) 3.94 3.5 3.7 2.50 Power (hp) 8.16 5.44 show source 5.8 2.04 Torque (Nm) 25 20 show source 22 NA IDC Range (km) 165 153 159 130

The VLF Tennis produces the least peak power among the four and claims to return 130 km off a single charge which is also the least. At 165 km off a full charge, the Vida V2 Pro has the highest claimed range and it is closely followed by the Ather Rizta Z.

Dimensions

Vida V2 Pro Chetak 3501 Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) VLF Tennis Kerb Weight (kg) 125 NA 125 88 Seat Height (mm) 777 NA 780 780 Wheelbase (mm) 1301 NA 1285 NA Ground clearance (mm) 155 NA 150 140

The Vida V2 Pro and the Rizta Z weigh the same at 125 kg which is not too heavy in our opinion. On the other hand, the VLF Tennis weighs only 88 kg which makes the others a lot heavier in comparison. Seat height is similar for all four scooters, making all of them fairly practical as family scooters. A lot of information about the Chetak is publicly unavailable. We are trying to source them from the manufacturer but have had no luck yet.

Suspension, brakes and tyres

Vida V2 Pro Chetak 3501 Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) VLF Tennis Front suspension Telescopic fork Single-side shock-absorber Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Cantilever monoshock Front Brake Disc Disc Disc Disc Rear Brake Drum Drum Drum Disc Front Tyre 90/90-12 NA 90/90-12 110/80-12 Rear Tyre 100/80-12 NA 100/80-12 110/80-12

Three out of four in this comparison use a telescopic fork as their front suspension. The VLF Tennis uses a cantilever monoshock suspension which is an interesting bit of design and rather unique compared to most other scooters today. It is worth noting that the VLF is the only one that offers disc brakes at either end. There is not much of a difference in terms of ride quality between these scooters. All of them offer a plush and comfortable ride.

Price

Vida V2 Pro Chetak 3501 Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) VLF Tennis Ex-showroom Rs 1.15 lakh Rs 1.23 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh

On the pricing front, the Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) costs more than the other three electric scooters while the VLF Tennis and the Chetak 3501 are almost equally affordable. The Vida V2 Pro is the most accessible among these options and also offers a little more on paper. Furthermore, it has removable batteries. We look forward to testing these EVs and pitting them against each other where it really matters; the road test comparison.

