Spec Comparo: Vida V2 Pro v Chetak v Rizta Z v VLF Tennis

We had the opportunity to test the VLF Tennis and the Vida V2 Pro recently and the similarity in price triggered something and now we have a comparison between almost equally priced contenders.
Powertrain
|Vida V2 Pro
|Chetak 3501
|Rizta Z (3.7 kWh)
|VLF Tennis
|Motor
|Permanent Magnetic Synchronous motor
|BLDC Hub Motor
|Permanent Magnetic Synchronous Motor
|Hub Motor
|Battery (kWh)
|3.94
|3.5
|3.7
|2.50
|Power (hp)
|8.16
|5.44 show source
|5.8
|2.04
|Torque (Nm)
|25
|20 show source
|22
|NA
|IDC Range (km)
|165
|153
|159
|130
The VLF Tennis produces the least peak power among the four and claims to return 130 km off a single charge which is also the least. At 165 km off a full charge, the Vida V2 Pro has the highest claimed range and it is closely followed by the Ather Rizta Z.
Dimensions
|Vida V2 Pro
|Chetak 3501
|Rizta Z (3.7 kWh)
|VLF Tennis
|Kerb Weight (kg)
|125
|NA
|125
|88
|Seat Height (mm)
|777
|NA
|780
|780
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1301
|NA
|1285
|NA
|Ground clearance (mm)
|155
|NA
|150
|140
The Vida V2 Pro and the Rizta Z weigh the same at 125 kg which is not too heavy in our opinion. On the other hand, the VLF Tennis weighs only 88 kg which makes the others a lot heavier in comparison. Seat height is similar for all four scooters, making all of them fairly practical as family scooters. A lot of information about the Chetak is publicly unavailable. We are trying to source them from the manufacturer but have had no luck yet.
Suspension, brakes and tyres
|Vida V2 Pro
|Chetak 3501
|Rizta Z (3.7 kWh)
|VLF Tennis
|Front suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Single-side shock-absorber
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Cantilever monoshock
|Front Brake
|Disc
|Disc
|Disc
|Disc
|Rear Brake
|Drum
|Drum
|Drum
|Disc
|Front Tyre
|90/90-12
|NA
|90/90-12
|110/80-12
|Rear Tyre
|100/80-12
|NA
|100/80-12
|110/80-12
Three out of four in this comparison use a telescopic fork as their front suspension. The VLF Tennis uses a cantilever monoshock suspension which is an interesting bit of design and rather unique compared to most other scooters today. It is worth noting that the VLF is the only one that offers disc brakes at either end. There is not much of a difference in terms of ride quality between these scooters. All of them offer a plush and comfortable ride.
Price
|Vida V2 Pro
|Chetak 3501
|Rizta Z (3.7 kWh)
|VLF Tennis
|Ex-showroom
|Rs 1.15 lakh
|Rs 1.23 lakh
|Rs 1.47 lakh
|Rs 1.30 lakh
On the pricing front, the Rizta Z (3.7 kWh) costs more than the other three electric scooters while the VLF Tennis and the Chetak 3501 are almost equally affordable. The Vida V2 Pro is the most accessible among these options and also offers a little more on paper. Furthermore, it has removable batteries. We look forward to testing these EVs and pitting them against each other where it really matters; the road test comparison.
