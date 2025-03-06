Spec Comparo: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber

We have listed the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 Bobber with all of their specifications for you to decide which one is the better of the two for your daily rides.

Powertrain Royal Enfield Goan Classic Jawa 42 Bobber Type Air-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder Displacement 349-cc 334-cc Power 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm 29.9 hp (rpm not mentioned) Torque 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm 30 Nm (rpm not mentioned) Transmission Five-speed Six-speed

The Goan Classic with its air-cooled (with oil-cooler) J-series engine produces only 20.2 hp while the 42 Bobber produces 29.9 hp. Furthermore, the Jawa uses a six-speed transmission and the engine is liquid-cooled.

Dimensions Royal Enfield Goan Classic Jawa 42 Bobber Kerb weight 197 kg 185 kg Seat height 750 mm 740 mm Wheelbase 1400 mm 1485 mm Ground clearance 170 mm 165 mm Fuel capacity 13 litres 12.5 litres

The 42 Bobber is lighter than the Goan Classic by 12 kg but the wheelbase is a lot longer. The seat height and ground clearance are almost comparable and so is the fuel capacity.

Brakes and tyres Royal Enfield Goan Classic Jawa 42 Bobber Front Brake 300 mm disc 280 mm disc Rear Brake 270 mm disc 240 mm disc Front Tyre 100/90-19 100/90-18 Rear Tyre 130/90-16 140/70-17

The choice of wheels for both motorcycles are interesting. Royal Enfield have used the larger front wheel and the smaller rear wheel which reflects well in the motorcycle’s stance. Meanwhile, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear, the Jawa’s stance is not that pronounced.. The white walled tyres on the Goan Classic give it further visual advantage.

Price Royal Enfield Goan Classic Jawa 42 Bobber Ex-showroom Rs 2.35 lakh Rs 2.12 lakh

The RE Goan Classic can be yours for Rs 2.35 lakh and the Jawa 42 Bobber will cost you Rs 2.12 lakh, both ex-showroom. Pricing favours the Jawa 42 Bobber but Royal Enfield have a significantly better dealership network.

Some bobber riders prefer customising their motorcycles and RE have plenty of options for modifying the bike right out of the showroom such as mirrors, oil caps, handlebars and so on. The 42 Bobber on the other hand comes with very few customizable options.

