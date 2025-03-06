Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Spec Comparo: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber

by Leave a Comment

We have listed the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 and the Jawa 42 Bobber with all of their specifications for you to decide which one is the better of the two for your daily rides.

PowertrainRoyal Enfield Goan ClassicJawa 42 Bobber
TypeAir-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinderLiquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder
Displacement349-cc334-cc
Power20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm29.9 hp (rpm not mentioned) 
Torque27 Nm at 4,000 rpm30 Nm (rpm not mentioned)
TransmissionFive-speedSix-speed

The Goan Classic with its air-cooled (with oil-cooler) J-series engine produces only 20.2 hp while the 42 Bobber produces 29.9 hp. Furthermore, the Jawa uses a six-speed transmission and the engine is liquid-cooled.

DimensionsRoyal Enfield Goan ClassicJawa 42 Bobber
Kerb weight197 kg185 kg 
Seat height750 mm740 mm
Wheelbase1400 mm1485 mm
Ground clearance170 mm165 mm
Fuel capacity13 litres12.5 litres

The 42 Bobber is lighter than the Goan Classic by 12 kg but the wheelbase is a lot longer. The seat height and ground clearance are almost comparable and so is the fuel capacity. 

Brakes and tyresRoyal Enfield Goan ClassicJawa 42 Bobber
Front Brake300 mm disc280 mm disc
Rear Brake270 mm disc240 mm disc
Front Tyre100/90-19100/90-18
Rear Tyre130/90-16140/70-17

The choice of wheels for both motorcycles are interesting. Royal Enfield have used the larger front wheel and the smaller rear wheel which reflects well in the motorcycle’s stance. Meanwhile, with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear, the Jawa’s stance is not that pronounced.. The white walled tyres on the Goan Classic give it further visual advantage.

PriceRoyal Enfield Goan ClassicJawa 42 Bobber
Ex-showroomRs 2.35 lakhRs 2.12 lakh

The RE Goan Classic can be yours for Rs 2.35 lakh and the Jawa 42 Bobber will cost you Rs 2.12 lakh, both ex-showroom. Pricing favours the Jawa 42 Bobber but Royal Enfield have a significantly better dealership network.

Some bobber riders prefer customising their motorcycles and RE have plenty of options for modifying the bike right out of the showroom such as mirrors, oil caps, handlebars and so on. The 42 Bobber on the other hand comes with very few customizable options. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Review – Vibe Check

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email • Twitter

Related posts:

The Ultraviolette Tesseract EV Commuter Launched
TVS Eurogrip Trailhound Tyres New Variants Launched
Ducati DesertX Discovery Launched at Rs 21.78 Lakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Pulsar NS400Z – CHALA APNI

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap