Spec Comparo: Bajaj Freedom 125 v Rivals

The launch of the all-new Bajaj Freedom 125 is a ground-breaking moment, not only for Bajaj Auto, but the entire world, as it is the first CNG-powered motorcycle. The Freedom 125 is priced from Rs 95,000 and goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in the NG04 Drum, the NG04 Drum LED, and the NG04 Disc LED variants. The Freedom 125 does not have any direct rivals but we’ve put together a few just to give you an idea of how the bike fares. Read on.

MotorcycleBajaj Freedom 125
(NG04 Disc LED)		Hero Splendor Plus Xtec
2.0 		Honda Shine 100TVS Radeon
(Digi Disc)
Price
(ex-showroom)		Rs 1.10 lakhRs 82,911Rs 64,900Rs 83,370
Engine125-cc, single-cylinder97-cc, single-cylinder99-cc, single-cylinder109-cc, single-cylinder
Power9.5 hp8.02 hp7.38 hp8.2 hp
Torque9.7 Nm8.05 Nm8.05 Nm8.7 Nm
GearboxFive-speedFour-speedFour-speedFour-speed

The Honda Shine 100 is the most accessible one of the lot, while the Freedom 125 is the most powerful, and also the only bike with a five-speed gearbox.

MotorcycleBajaj Freedom 125
(NG04 Disc LED)		Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0Honda Shine 100TVS Radeon
(Digi Disc)
FrameTrellisDouble CradleDiamondSingle Cradle
Kerb Weight149 kg112 kg99 kg115 kg
Front SuspensionTelescopic forkTelescopic forkTelescopic forkTelescopic fork
Rear SuspensionPreload-adjustable monoshockDual shock-absorbersDual shock-absorbersDual shock-absorbers
Front Brake240-mm disc130-mm drum130-mm drum240-mm disc
Rear Brake130-mm drum130-mm drum110-mm drum110-mm drum
Front Tyre90/80-17, tubeless80/100-18, tubeless2.75-17, tube type2.75-18, tubeless
Rear Tyre120/70-16, tubeless80/100-18, tubeless3.00-17, tube type3.00-18, tubeless
Tank CapacityTwo-kg (CNG) and 2.0-litre (petrol)9.8-litre, petrol9.0-litre, petrol10-litre, petrol

Read more about the Bajaj Freedom 125 here

