Spec Comparo: Bajaj Freedom 125 v Rivals

The launch of the all-new Bajaj Freedom 125 is a ground-breaking moment, not only for Bajaj Auto, but the entire world, as it is the first CNG-powered motorcycle. The Freedom 125 is priced from Rs 95,000 and goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in the NG04 Drum, the NG04 Drum LED, and the NG04 Disc LED variants. The Freedom 125 does not have any direct rivals but we’ve put together a few just to give you an idea of how the bike fares. Read on.
|Motorcycle
|Bajaj Freedom 125
(NG04 Disc LED)
|Hero Splendor Plus Xtec
2.0
|Honda Shine 100
|TVS Radeon
(Digi Disc)
|Price
(ex-showroom)
|Rs 1.10 lakh
|Rs 82,911
|Rs 64,900
|Rs 83,370
|Engine
|125-cc, single-cylinder
|97-cc, single-cylinder
|99-cc, single-cylinder
|109-cc, single-cylinder
|Power
|9.5 hp
|8.02 hp
|7.38 hp
|8.2 hp
|Torque
|9.7 Nm
|8.05 Nm
|8.05 Nm
|8.7 Nm
|Gearbox
|Five-speed
|Four-speed
|Four-speed
|Four-speed
The Honda Shine 100 is the most accessible one of the lot, while the Freedom 125 is the most powerful, and also the only bike with a five-speed gearbox.
|Motorcycle
|Bajaj Freedom 125
(NG04 Disc LED)
|Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0
|Honda Shine 100
|TVS Radeon
(Digi Disc)
|Frame
|Trellis
|Double Cradle
|Diamond
|Single Cradle
|Kerb Weight
|149 kg
|112 kg
|99 kg
|115 kg
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Telescopic fork
|Rear Suspension
|Preload-adjustable monoshock
|Dual shock-absorbers
|Dual shock-absorbers
|Dual shock-absorbers
|Front Brake
|240-mm disc
|130-mm drum
|130-mm drum
|240-mm disc
|Rear Brake
|130-mm drum
|130-mm drum
|110-mm drum
|110-mm drum
|Front Tyre
|90/80-17, tubeless
|80/100-18, tubeless
|2.75-17, tube type
|2.75-18, tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|120/70-16, tubeless
|80/100-18, tubeless
|3.00-17, tube type
|3.00-18, tubeless
|Tank Capacity
|Two-kg (CNG) and 2.0-litre (petrol)
|9.8-litre, petrol
|9.0-litre, petrol
|10-litre, petrol
Read more about the Bajaj Freedom 125 here
Leave a Reply