Spec Comparo: Bajaj Freedom 125 v Rivals

The launch of the all-new Bajaj Freedom 125 is a ground-breaking moment, not only for Bajaj Auto, but the entire world, as it is the first CNG-powered motorcycle. The Freedom 125 is priced from Rs 95,000 and goes up to Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in the NG04 Drum, the NG04 Drum LED, and the NG04 Disc LED variants. The Freedom 125 does not have any direct rivals but we’ve put together a few just to give you an idea of how the bike fares. Read on.

(ex-showroom) Rs 1.10 lakh Rs 82,911 Rs 64,900 Rs 83,370 Engine 125-cc, single-cylinder 97-cc, single-cylinder 99-cc, single-cylinder 109-cc, single-cylinder Power 9.5 hp 8.02 hp 7.38 hp 8.2 hp Torque 9.7 Nm 8.05 Nm 8.05 Nm 8.7 Nm Gearbox Five-speed Four-speed Four-speed Four-speed

The Honda Shine 100 is the most accessible one of the lot, while the Freedom 125 is the most powerful, and also the only bike with a five-speed gearbox.

(Digi Disc) Frame Trellis Double Cradle Diamond Single Cradle Kerb Weight 149 kg 112 kg 99 kg 115 kg Front Suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear Suspension Preload-adjustable monoshock Dual shock-absorbers Dual shock-absorbers Dual shock-absorbers Front Brake 240-mm disc 130-mm drum 130-mm drum 240-mm disc Rear Brake 130-mm drum 130-mm drum 110-mm drum 110-mm drum Front Tyre 90/80-17, tubeless 80/100-18, tubeless 2.75-17, tube type 2.75-18, tubeless Rear Tyre 120/70-16, tubeless 80/100-18, tubeless 3.00-17, tube type 3.00-18, tubeless Tank Capacity Two-kg (CNG) and 2.0-litre (petrol) 9.8-litre, petrol 9.0-litre, petrol 10-litre, petrol

