Simple Energy Update Flagship Simple One

The Simple One, first launched in 2021 by Simple Energy, has now been updated to the Simple One Gen 1.5, starting at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Gen-1 Simple One came with an IDC-claimed range of 212 km. The updated gen 1.5 now comes with an IDC claimed range of 248 km and the surprising part is that the scooter costs the same as it did then. How? You may ask. Simple Energy felt that their first platform was set and already seemed to compete with most other electric scooters on paper so this time around they chose to keep the platform and update the end-user experience. They achieved this by first tweaking the swingarm, the final belt drive, and the ergonomics of the scooter. This alone caused the gain in IDC range, which is where one would normally be pleased, as competitors barely break the 150 km mark for their claimed range with maybe a couple EVs going above the 200-km mark.

Simple Energy have gone the distance when it comes to end-user experience. The Simple One has a seven-inch TFT touch-screen display which now has app integration. The app is available on both Android and IOS. The software in the display and the app are integrated, and this opens new doors for features such as a remote alarm system, inbuilt navigation, music control, call and SMS alerts, among other features.

The Simple One rides on 12-inch wheels wrapped in 90-section tyres and stops with disc brakes on either end, equipped with CBS (Combi-Braking System) and we’re glad to report, it also has regenerative braking. The scooter is powered by two batteries, one portable (1.3-kWh) and the other fixed (3.7-kWh). They both add up to 5.0 kWh powering an 11.4-hp motor producing 72 Nm of peak torque. The 0-40 km/h time is 2.77 seconds–quite quick for a scooter, while the top speed is 105 km/h. The Simple One also has a lot of safety features including fall detection, emergency brake warning lights, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well. The TFT display can be customised with pre-set themes as well as the sound for the indicators.The scooter is now equipped with park-assist.

The updated Simple One may not look like much from the outside but, to the end-user, it’s always what’s on the inside that counts. With added range, more customisation opportunities, and more safety features, it is still sold at the same price as the previous-generation model which, by the way, will have software updates, and receive the latest version. What’s your take on this updated, proudly made-in-India electric scooter?

Read more: First Ride Review of the Simple One.

