The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been updated and now is available in three new colours starting at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a bike that has sold quite well in India and can be spotted often, usually ridden by the younger generation. This bike has been updated with the new J-series engine, a single cylinder, 349-cc, air-cooled unit which produces 20.2 hp and 27 Nm of torque. It is paired with an assist and slipper clutch, making this the smallest Royal Enfield bike to be equipped with one.

The looks and dimensions of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 haven’t changed much, although the exhaust pipe has been rerouted giving the bike a slightly higher ground clearance of 160 mm compared to 150 mm of the previous one. The rest of the bike, cosmetically, remains unchanged save for the new LED headlight.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 had one major downside which was brought up by multiple users in the past, the rear suspension was a little stiff. Royal Enfield took this opportunity to try and fix that and now the bike gets a completely new rear suspension set-up with dual shock-absorbers handling suspension duties. The front still gets the same 41-mm telescopic fork. The bike rides on a 110/70-17 tyre in the front and a 140/70-17 unit at the rear.

For the icing on the cake, Royal Enfield have added the Tripper POD which is seen on other Enfield bikes like the Meteor 350. This makes the bike more technologically advanced than its predecessor which only got the digi-analogue meter. The Tripper POD connects to the bike with the chassis number and then to the user’s smartphone via bluetooth and the Royal Enfield application and enables features like sms and call alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

We would love to test the new suspension on the updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The bike is available in six colours across three variants with the prices ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.82 lakh (all ex-showroom).

