Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle Accessories Review – All Decked Up

Royal Enfield’s accessories game is strong. We tried out a few using a Classic 350

Story: Joshua Varghese

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is among the best-selling models in the manufacturer’s Indian portfolio and they have also introduced a long list of accessories to make this motorcycle more appealing to their customers. These modifications include everything from style elements to functional options that can make the riding experience better for certain parameters (touring, for example) and, finally, some protective additions. The motorcycle in these pictures has a mixture of everything. Please note that these are merely a few options out of a rather extensive catalogue and similar accessories are available for all the motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s portfolio.

Engine Guard and Sump Guard

Two chrome bars stretch out on either side of the motorcycle and they promise to protect it from too much damage in the event of a fall. The bars themselves are quite sturdy and seem robust enough to get the job done. Sure, it adds to the weight of the motorcycle but we feel that this is more of an investment than an extravagance. There are multiple shapes to choose from too.

Price: 3,450/-

The Classic is a sturdy motorcycle with a generous amount of ground clearance for city use but there is always the risk of scraping the bottom of the engine when riding quickly over uneven surfaces. This accessory need not be very high on the priority list for an urban rider but if you are planning to do road trips, then this is another layer of protection against the worst our roads can throw at you. Is the price worth it? We are sure replacing a damaged sump will be more expensive.

Price: 2,750/-

Black Touring Seats

Comfort is a non-negotiable factor where long rides are concerned. An uncomfortable seat can drastically reduce the maximum distance travelled per day and make the whole idea of a road trip quite painful and exhausting. In that regard, the touring seats do what they are expected to do. They are well-padded and provide a perch that supports mile-munching. The price could have been a little more affordable, but they do have warranty as opposed to cheaper after-market options.

Price: 6,700/-

Touring Fly Screen

It is significantly larger than a regular fly screen but not large enough to be a proper windscreen. This hybrid of sorts does the job of keeping you safe from bug-splatter on the highway but it is not as effective at shielding you from wind blast at high speed. While wind is directed away from the chest effectively, a tall rider may feel it hitting the visor of their helmet.

Price: 6,700/-

Foot-pegs

These are flat, almost mini footboards that replace the traditional cylindrical foot-pegs. To be honest, the difference they make in terms of comfort and functionality is minimal. We feel they offer nothing more than aesthetic appeal and that too at a price that is far from reasonable. Maybe, save up for these later if you are on a budget.

Price: 5,000/- (front and rear)

Back-rest

This one is quite simple to choose. If you travel with a pillion, it makes sense because it will take some strain off their backs. For someone who rides solo most of the time, this could be superfluous. The back-rest comes as two units, the cushion and the mount. We have mentioned the combined price.

Price: 2,550/-

Touring Mirrors

These mirrors have more adjustability than the stock ones and, more importantly, they are extremely usable while cruising along at 90-plus km/h. Their blur-free reflections and suave finish make these a tempting buy but, at a little over Rs 3,000 apiece, they are downright expensive. There are bar-end ones on sale, too, but we imagine these are the better option of the two.

Price: 6,250/-