Royal Enfield Flying Flea line of Electric Motorcycles Unveiled at EICMA 2024

Royal Enfield have showcased a new line-up of electric motorcycles, comprising the classic-style C6 and the scrambler-style S6

Royal Enfield, renowned as being the purveyor of old-school motorcycling worldwide, have showcased not one but two electric motorcycles at EICMA 2024. Admittedly, they have decided to launch a separate brand altogether, called the “Flying Flea”—named after the Royal Enfield WD/RE series of lightweight bikes developed for the British War Office during WWII, which were also called the Flying Flea. The WD/RE was developed with the goal of being a means of transport that could be dropped by a parachute or carried in gliders, with the aim of being able to carry messages between airborne and assault troops in such situations where radio communication was not possible or feasible.

Like other war machines from this era, the Flying Flea proved to be quite popular with civilians after the war ended because of its lightweight construction, which is the guiding principle behind the new electric-powered Flying Flea. While taking inspiration from the OG Flying Flea, Royal Enfield stayed very faithful, as even the new electric Flying Flea has a girder fork, made out of forged aluminium and incorporating an articulating mudguard. Forged aluminium is what the chassis and the swingarm are made out of as well, with a magnesium battery case utilising the cooling fins as a rather striking design element.

The manufacturer claims 28 patents have been filed in the last six months from the development of the Flying Flea. The Software is developed in-house, as well as the vehicle control unit powered by a chip made just for the Flying Flea. Apparently, the Vehicle Control Unit allows over 2,00,00 combinations of ride modes, with subtle adjustments for throttle, braking and regen feel. There will be OTA updates, and the ubiquitous smartphone has been integrated as a key piece of technology for user convenience. Royal Enfield claims that the bike has lean-sensitive ABS and can be fast-charged over a domestic three-pin socket.

We really can’t wait to ride this one. More information will be made available soon, so watch this space.