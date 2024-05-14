Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season Four Registrations Open

by Leave a Comment

Royal Enfield have announced the fourth season of their Continental GT Cup Series. Registration for the GT Cup begins on 13 May 2024 and will have four zonal selection rounds in Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi.

Guwahati will host the zonal selection rounds on 25 and 26 May, while Bangalore will host them on 1 and 2 June. The rounds in Pune and Delhi are scheduled to take place between 8 and 9 June, and 15 and 16 June, respectively. Participants can register in either the Professional or Amateur category, depending on their eligibility. The four zonal rounds will select a total of 48 amateur riders comprised of the top 12 riders from each zone.

The GT Cup Amateur and Pro final selections will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024, at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. A total of 48 amateur riders and 50 pro riders will be participating in the GT Cup. Twelve of the fastest riders from each category will qualify to compete in the championship. In June 2024, the season will begin, culminating in November 2024 with three rounds and eight races: Round 1 (9 to 11 September), Round 2 (13 to 15 September), and Round 3 (15 to 17 November).

Royal Enfield are set to carry on with the Pro-Am series concept. This concept, Royal Enfield say, guarantees a thrilling racing experience as it brings together both amateur and professional racers on the same grid. This year, Royal Enfield will introduce an additional Team Championship by combining each professional with one amateur. Their individual championships and podiums will be honoured, but a new element of team strategy will be introduced, enhancing the racers’ skills and race-craft.

The fourth season of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is scheduled to be held as part of the JK National Racing Championship 2024 and have received certification from the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI). Rounds One and Two will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, while the grand season finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

c.karthik@nextgenpublishing.net'

Charan Karthik – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Spec Comparo: Ather Rizta S, TVS iQube 09, Ola S1 Air, Bajaj Chetak Urbane, Vida V1 Plus
MotoGP Will Be a Whole Lot Different In 2027
TVS ARE GP Cup Finale - Whacking Open the Throttle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

AlphaOmega Captcha Classica  –  Enter Security Code
      
 


Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap