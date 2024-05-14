Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season Four Registrations Open

Royal Enfield have announced the fourth season of their Continental GT Cup Series. Registration for the GT Cup begins on 13 May 2024 and will have four zonal selection rounds in Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi.

Guwahati will host the zonal selection rounds on 25 and 26 May, while Bangalore will host them on 1 and 2 June. The rounds in Pune and Delhi are scheduled to take place between 8 and 9 June, and 15 and 16 June, respectively. Participants can register in either the Professional or Amateur category, depending on their eligibility. The four zonal rounds will select a total of 48 amateur riders comprised of the top 12 riders from each zone.

The GT Cup Amateur and Pro final selections will take place from 27 to 30 June 2024, at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore. A total of 48 amateur riders and 50 pro riders will be participating in the GT Cup. Twelve of the fastest riders from each category will qualify to compete in the championship. In June 2024, the season will begin, culminating in November 2024 with three rounds and eight races: Round 1 (9 to 11 September), Round 2 (13 to 15 September), and Round 3 (15 to 17 November).

Royal Enfield are set to carry on with the Pro-Am series concept. This concept, Royal Enfield say, guarantees a thrilling racing experience as it brings together both amateur and professional racers on the same grid. This year, Royal Enfield will introduce an additional Team Championship by combining each professional with one amateur. Their individual championships and podiums will be honoured, but a new element of team strategy will be introduced, enhancing the racers’ skills and race-craft.

The fourth season of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is scheduled to be held as part of the JK National Racing Championship 2024 and have received certification from the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI). Rounds One and Two will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, while the grand season finale will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.