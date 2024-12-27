Revolt Against City Traffic

As a commuter motorcycle, the Revolt RV1+ brings a lot in its package at a competitive price. We hopped on this electric motorcycle to check its practicality around the city

Story: Anvay Mahajan

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Revolt launched its first electric commuter motorcycle, the RV1+, in September along with the RV1, its entry-level bike. At first glance, the Revolt RV1+ seems to be a very sober design with some funky elements on the side. It is not flashy and it looks simple. The RV1+ isn’t equipped with the artificial sound available on the flagship Revolt RV400. It also has a chain-driven transmission. The round LED headlamp and the long and narrow single seat reminded me of some internal combustion engine (ICE) commuters available in the market.

We had this motorcycle at our disposal for a few days, so we made sure to ride it to its full capacity. From groceries to shoots, we took it everywhere. Revolt claims that the RV1+ can carry a maximum payload of 250 kilograms. Although we were unable to find volunteers to validate this claim, we are positive about it, all thanks to its 2.8-kW (3.8-hp) motor. The motorcycle features three forward modes—Eco, City, and Sports—and a Reverse mode. While we feel Eco and City are best suited to city traffic, we recommend riding this bike in Sports mode for urban cruising. In Eco mode, it is capped at 45 km/h and if half-throttled in Eco mode, the power seems to fluctuate above 30 km/h. In City mode, you get some boost over Eco mode, which is useful for overtaking. However, the real fun was cruising around town in Sports mode. Meanwhile, the Reverse mode is positioned very awkwardly. The slider must

be kept pressed on the “R” while throttling to engage and use that mode. If the thumb slips, the bike goes into Sports and in forward direction. Since there is no artificial sound system, the dummy button on the handlebar serves no purpose.

The LED headlamp has a very nice throw while riding in the dark as compared to other electric bikes. Grip near the tank is tricky because of the narrow seat. However, the narrow seat and manageable seat height (790 millimetres) means short riders can place both feet on the ground very easily. The bike weighs only 110 kilograms and, with the portable battery pack inside the tank, it has good weight distribution. The telescopic fork at the front and twin shocks at the rear are on the stiff side. The 17-inch alloys at both ends further help in making this bike fairly stable in corners. The disc brakes at both ends had enough bite but we experienced a few tyre locks as the bike is devoid of ABS.

The portable 3.24-kWh lithium-ion battery weighs approximately 20 kg and Revolt claims that it can be fully charged from zero to 100 per cent in about three and a half hours. On a full charge, Revolt claims the battery can deliver a range of 160 km. During our test, we nearly drained the battery and managed to cover around 95 km. This is a respectable distance for an electric two-wheeler, especially since we weren’t focused on hypermiling and rode under regular conditions. The battery and the bike come with a standard warranty of three years or 40,000 km, which can be extended to five years or 75,000 km at an additional cost of Rs 5,000. This is a nice deal as it brings a sense of security to the customer.

The RV1+ features a front storage compartment located under the tank lid, ideal for storing small items like wallets and mobile phones. Beneath this compartment lies the portable battery pack which can be accessed by lifting the lid. The battery offers dual charging options: it can be charged either by removing it or by plugging the charger directly into the motorcycle. Additionally, there is a dedicated compartment under the seat to store the charger. It comes with a two-year warranty from the date of purchase. However, this warranty period feels a little short, considering the potential wear and tear that could occur while frequently removing and storing the charger. Another limitation is the charger’s specialised pin, which makes it challenging to use at public charging stations.

The Revolt RV1+ is equipped with a six-inch LCD cluster which is very informative. Apart from the regular stuff like the speedometer, range, and odometer, the digital display has a real-time energy efficiency indicator which comes in handy during hypermiling. However, I felt the green light of the turn indicators on the upper bar was slightly dim.

With an ex-showroom price of Rs 1 lakh, the Revolt RV1+ might not immediately appeal to an enthusiast. However, given the ever rising cost of fuel, it presents a practical option as a daily commuter. Revolt estimates that the five year ownership cost of this bike is approximately Rs 12,000. Personally, I see it as a cost-effective weekday ride for commuting to and from office and running errands nearby, allowing me to save significantly. These savings could fund my hobbies, such as road trips on my bike or off-roading. That said, this bike wouldn’t replace my ICE two-wheeler as the primary vehicle at least as of now.