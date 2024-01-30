Reise tripR 01 Tyres

Reise sent us some dashing new rubber to try on our good old Honda Activa. The Reise tripR 01s were sent to us in the 90/100-10 form that fit beautifully on the scooter.

The first thing that catches the eye about the tripR is just how beautifully designed the tread is. The tyres inspire a lot of confidence to ride on rugged terrain and on wet surface just by looking at the design. We have covered nearly 1,000 kilometres on the Reise tripR 01s and these are our observations:

Stability: Sticks to the ground all the time, be it corners, potholes or mud tracks. We took them for an outing and pushed them in the corners and they kept going without breaking a sweat. Pretty good performance for scooter tyres, especially at that price point.

Braking improvement: There is a noticeable improvement in the braking performance as well, inspiring a lot of confidence in an emergency. No more braking 200 metres before traffic; with the confidence the Reises give, you can grab the brake levers unhurriedly.

Ride quality: The ride quality, in particular, has taken a good leap ahead with a settled and smooth behaviour. For a decade-old scooter, these new tripRs felt like a rebirth in terms of the ride quality it offered after putting them on.

Bad roads: No more fishtailing in the gravel or putting your feet down and trying to slow down and balance. The Reise tripR 01s give more than adequate control of the scooter over bad roads. You will find yourself confident facing bad roads.

There were even instances with the pillion where they were satisfied and slightly even surprised with the way the tyres soaked up the bumps and gravel thrown at them. They basically mute all the unnecessary feedback while relaying just the one that you need.

The Reise tripR 01 tubeless tyres start at Rs 1,456 apiece for the 90/100-10 size and they come with a six-year standard warranty and 42-month “unconditional warranty”. They have a speed rating of “J” and a load index of “53”.