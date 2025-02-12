Reise Moto Launch Acerbis Off-road Helmet in India

Reise Moto have introduced Acerbis helmets in India. They are now available online and in store from Rs 7,999.

Acerbis are an Italian band known for making replacement plastic parts for off–road motorcycles. They also produce helmets, gloves, boots, and other kinds of riding gear for this genre of motorcyclists. Acerbis also offer products and gear for mountain bikers and are a very well established brand in the adventure and off-road industry.

Reise Moto have been doing their best to bring competitive products at affordable prices in the Indian market. Reise Moto are known for their tyres, which are more affordable yet as good as, if not better than more trusted brands in India. This time around, seeing the growing enthusiasm for off-road, adventure, trails and supercross in India, Reise Moto went ahead and brought in the well known Acerbis brand to the growing market here.

Yogesh Mahansaria, founder and managing director, Reise Moto, said, ‘At Reise Moto, we are very passionate about riding and our whole goal as a company is to bring the latest global trends and technologies to the Indian riders, especially as the market in India is evolving from a pure commuting market to more and more adventure driven activities. We understand the unique needs of off-road enthusiasts and are committed to offering products, like the Acerbis Profile 4 helmet, the lightest in this segment, to help enhance the overall riding experience. With this introduction, riders in India can now access a premium European brand that blends cutting-edge technology with uncompromising safety and comfort.’

The Acerbis Profile 4 helmet boasts a variety of features. It weighs 1,290 grams (+/- 50 gm). It has an adjustable sunpeak for a better experience. The sunpeak is normally seen on open-face helmets such as this and it’s there to bridge the lack of a conventional visor while also protecting the rider from unnecessary glare from the sun during off-road and trail rides. The sunpeak also doubles up as a fashion-statement apart from being functional. The helmet also has air vents at the front and the rear to improve circulation inside and help keep the rider comfortable at all times.

The helmet is equipped with double-”D” ring closure mechanism which is a failsafe incase of a crash as it makes sure the helmet stays on the rider no matter what. This mechanism is quite a necessary safety feature which brings us to the safety certifications. The helmet is certified by ISI, DOT and has a ECE 22.05 certification. The Acerbis Profile 4 is a great helmet for an aspiring beginner as well as for training in the professional field. The helmet has comfortable hypoallergenic padding along with an ergonomically-designed shell for better fitting of the neck brace.

The Acerbis Profile 4 helmet comes in six colours: Black matte, Black Gloss, Black-Orange, Blue-Orange, White-Orange and White-Blue. It costs Rs 7,999 and we feel that is a great starting price for an off-road helmet from Acerbis and that the growing enthusiasm for off-roading will only help things get better.