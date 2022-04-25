Petronas TVS Racing Team – TVS and Petronas Announce Partnership

TVS Motor Company and Petronas Lubricants International, leading Malaysian oil giant and the sponsor of Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team have announced a partnership to form the Petronas TVS Racing Team.

This partnership makes Petronas the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team, which is now being rebranded as the Petronas TVS Racing Team. Petronas will supply their high-performance engine oil, Petronas Sprinta, to the team, which, in turn, will participate in multiple categories across several championships including supercross, road, and rally formats of racing; the likes of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

The five-year partnership between Petronas and TVS Motor Company is further complemented by a strategic alliance to develop a co-branded oil – Petronas TVS TRU4 RacePro, which will be available for consumers across India from May 2022.

Petronas TVS TRU4 Race Pro engine oil

The Petronas TVS TRU4 Race Pro engine oil is formulated with the same premium additive technology as the one that will be used by the Petronas TVS Racing team so that TVS customers get to experience the same performance in their bikes. Petronas will also use data from the racing team to develop new products for Indian motor sport and consumer market.

Story: Alshin Thomas

