One Moto unveil three electric scooters in India

The Commuta, Electa and Byka will make their way to India in January 2022

Elysium Automotives, an Indian startup from Hyderabad is all set to introduce a British electric bikemaker, One Moto, to India. The company will initially bring three scooters to India: Commuta, Electa and Byka.

The most affordable offering from One Moto will be the Commuta. Priced at Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the Commuta comes equipped with a 2.0-kW (2.7-hp) electric motor that allows for a top speed of 55 km/h. Its 27.5-Ah battery pack takes about five hours to charge and can do 80 km on a single charge.

The latter two, the Electa and the Byka, will be premium offerings from the brand that will be priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), initially. Both scooters will get a 4.0-kW (5.4-hp) QS electric motor capable of getting them up to a top speed of 85 km/h. While the Electa gets a 45-Ah battery pack while the Byka gets a 48-Ah lithium-ion removable battery pack. Charge times for both scooters are said to be five hours with an expected range of 150 km.

A creature comfort the electric bikemaker will be offering at launch is the One App. This application will allow one to track riding history, battery performance, access GPS, search for battery packs, book service appointments and allow for smartphone integration on the scooter’s display.

Elysium Motors are expected to launch the One Moto range in India in January 2022. The scooters will compete with brands like Rowwet, Benling and a lot more.