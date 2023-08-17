Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 Review

During the media presentation of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter, we were also given the opportunity to briefly experience the new Gen 2 S1 Pro model, albeit for a limited time on the factory premises.

The latest iteration, the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2, is based on Ola’s new Gen 2 platform, which also serves as the foundation for the S1 Air. This means that the Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 shares features such as the telescopic front fork and a flatter floorboard with the S1 Air. However, in contrast to the S1 Air, which only incorporates drum brakes, the S1 Pro Gen 2 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and a monoshock rear suspension system. It’s worth noting that the design of the rear section has changed; the conventional dual-sided swingarm in the new model does not possess the same refined appearance as the original S1 Pro’s horizontally mounted monoshock and exposed rear wheel on the right side.

While the storage area under the seat has been reduced by two liters, it still offers a substantial 34-liter space that is flat and advantageous. You can fit two half-face helmets quite easily under the seat. The seat height has been elevated by 5 mm to 805mm, while the ground clearance has experienced a minor decrease from 163 mm to 160 mm.

The motor has undergone a redesign, resulting in a slightly lower continuous power output of 5 kW (compared to 5.5 kW in the Gen 1 model), but a higher peak power of 11 kW (compared to 8.5 kW). Ola says that the top speed has been increased to 120 km/h (from 115 km/h) and that acceleration times have also improved. Notably, the S1 Pro Gen 2 is positioned as the fastest scooter manufactured in India.

Despite the battery pack remaining at 4 kWh, Ola claims that enhanced software has extended the range. The company now states a range of 180 km in Eco mode (up from 170 km) and 143 km in Normal mode (up from 135 km). The optimization of the chassis has contributed to a weight reduction of 5 kilograms, bringing the weight down to 116 kg. The scooter continues to be supplied with a 750-watt portable charger, and Ola maintains that it takes 6.5 hours to charge from zero to full.

During a brief test ride of the S1 Pro Gen 2, its performance felt quite robust. While it’s difficult to definitively ascertain whether it’s faster than its predecessor without direct comparison, the scooter’s Hyper mode was very impressive. However, one clear issue that persists is the inadequately calibrated throttle response. There was a noticeable delay in response to throttle input and the scooter even continued to accelerate for half a second after the throttle was closed. This, coupled with the motor disengaging as soon as the brakes are applied, can make tight maneuvers a bit challenging. It might take you by surprise when attempting a U-turn, as we experienced.

Drawing from our experience with the S1 Air, it’s expected that suspension comfort will be enhanced, although this needs to be confirmed. As noted in our review of the S1 Air, improvements in quality and finish are also anticipated. During our testing, weird rattle sounds were heard from the front panels of our particular unit over a paved block surface within the Ola facility. However, what all of us were given to ride were the pre-production models, so hopefully this issue is resolved before production.

The Gen 2 Ola S1 Pro starts at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting a price increase of around seven thousand rupees over its predecessor. The company has announced that deliveries will commence in mid-September. So stay tuned to this space for a detailed review of the e-scooter.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also read: Ola S1 Air First Ride Review – A Breath of Fresh Air