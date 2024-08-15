Ola Launch Their Futuristic Roadster Electric Bike Range From Rs 74,999

Ola’s Roadster electric bike range includes Roadster X, the Roadster and the top Roadster Pro

Mahindra isn’t the only one creating headlines with the Thar Roxx this Independence Day as Ola have launched their all-new electric bike range, the Roadster in India. The line-up starts at Rs 74,999 for the Roadster X, going up to the Roadster that starts at Rs 1,04,999 lakh and then rounding things off with the Roadster Pro priced from Rs 1,99,999 (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). While all three bikes have a largely familiar futuristic design philosophy, they get their own identity through their battery specifications and features.

Ola Roadster X

Starting with the Roadster X, it can be specced with either the 2.5-kWh battery variant at Rs 74,999, the 3.5-kWh variant priced at Rs 84,999 and the 4.5-kWh setup for Rs 99,999. All three battery packs are paired to a 11-kW (14.9-hp) electric motor. This is enough to offer a claimed 0-40 km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds, a 124-km/h top speed and 200-km claimed range for the top-spec trim. It utilises a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear taking care of braking duties via combined braking system (CBS). It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Key features include LED lighting, a 4.3-inch LCD instrument console with Ola’s latest MoveOS 5 OS, ride modes (Sports, Normal, and Eco), cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation and TPMS. Other features also include a digital key unlock feature and Ola Electric app connectivity.

Ola Roadster

Moving on to the middle child of the Roadster range, The Ola Roadster gets the 3.5-kWh variant at Rs 1,04,999, the 4.5-kWh for Rs 1,19,999 and the 6-kWh priced at Rs 1,39,999.

Its electric motor is good for 13-kW (17.6-hp), with the top-spec variant capable of hitting 0 to 40 km/h in 2.2 seconds, a top speed of 126 km/h and has a claimed range of 248 km on a single charge. It runs on a telescopic front fork and a monoshock rear with disc brakes that come with single-channel ABS (standard) and cornering ABS. Gains over the Roadster X include a MoveOS-powered 7-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, tamper alert, party mode, proximity unlock, cruise control as well as AI-powered features such as ‘Krutrim Assistant’, a smartwatch app and a road trip planner. There’s four riding modes on offer: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco.

Ola Roadster Pro

The top-of-the-line Roadster Pro gets the 8-kWh variant at Rs 1,99,999 and the 16-kWh variant for Rs 2,49,999. The main party trick is the 52-kW (70.7-hp) electric motor, with a 0 to 40 km/h in a blisteringly quick 1.2 seconds and a 0 to 60 km/h sprint in 1.9 seconds. Top is claimed to be rated at 194kmph and boasts an IDC (Indian Driving Cycle) certified range of 579 km.

Being the top-spec Roadster, the Roadster Pro has an inverted fork and a monoshock setup, three-level traction control, four riding modes including: (Hyper, Sport, Normal, and Eco), disc brakes with switchable dual-channel ABS as well as ABS modes: (Race Urban, Rain and Off Road). On the features front there’s a 10-inch TFT touchscreen console, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), geofencing, timefencing and modefencing. There’s also things like race mode, anti-wheelie, and anti-stoppie modes with MoveOS 6 equipped on the Roadster Pro.

Deliveries for the Ola Roadster X and Roadster will commence in January 2025, while the Roadster Pro will begin rolling out in the 2025 festive season (around October).