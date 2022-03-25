Okinawa OKHI-90 Launched at Rs 1.2 lakh

The Okinawa OKHI-90 is placed as a flagship scooter in the EV maker’s line-up, and boasts of a range of 160 kilometres.

The OHKI-90 is the scooter maker’s latest product built to take on the likes of the TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak. This new Okinawa would cost Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom) after Fame II subsidies, however, the prices would go even lower depending on the state subsidies.

Design-wise, the OKHI-90 looks quite like a maxi-scooter. It gets 16-inch wheels, which are the largest fitted to any scooter in India. Unlike other electric scooters that get quite a futuristic design, it is nice to see the OKHI-90 sport conventional scooter design traits. It gets LED lighting all-around along with a keyless start-stop system as well.

On the motor front, the scooter gets a 3.8-kW centrally mounted electric motor that pumps out a healthy 5.2 hp. It is powered by a 50-Ah battery pack that can do 160 km (claimed) on a single charge. Coming to numbers, the OHKI-90 gets two riding modes – ECO and SPORT, in ECO mode the scooter tops out at 55-60 km/h, while in SPORT it goes up to 90 km/h. A sprint to top speed can be accomplished in just 10 seconds.

In terms of features, the OKHI-90 gets built-in navigation, a “Digitally informative Speedometer”, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB port, luggage-box light, geo-fencing, secure parking, and more. Additionally, Okinawa are also offering an app to their customers extending the feature list and allowing customers to access their scooter’s information right at the touch of a button, from the comfort of their home.